By Dale Bliss

A seasoned dancer with true joy for the art, April Joy McLane enjoys sharing her love for the art of dance. McLane has been dancing for the last four and one-half decades, and she never tires of sharing the enrichment that comes from dance. McLane, with her daughter, Kate, opened Dancing for Joy in 2010.

“I opened a dance studio because I care tremendously about people and I want people to be part of the community as well as my love for dance,” McLane explained.

The seasoned dance studio owner has been teaching for 28 years. Dance, McLane explained, has helped her through many circumstances that she has met in her life.

“It built confidence, resilience, courage as well as teamwork,” she continued.

McLane is a Christian and believes in prayer. She offers devotions and lessons in character to the students to build confidence, resilience, courage and teamwork. You can find this Scripture on her website: “You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden,” (Matthew 5:14).

Dancing for Joy is a studio where students can explore their wonderment and expand their knowledge for active art. Per its mission statement, Dancing for Joy’s dance instructors “strive to ignite their light through dance.”





McLane has approximately 20 teachers. They start and/or end classes with prayer. Following God’s word is important to her.

She said, with emphasis, “God is the boss!” She gave a reminder that “God covers us and calls us to grow, to shine, to serve, to dance with purpose.”

In addition to dancing classes, McLane offers help with homework, devotions, snacks games and more for students at the school. Recently offered is transportation through Not Your Mother’s Taxi. Also, every month, a new challenge is offered.

Dancing for Joy is considered a counter-culture dance school. Forms of dance taught at the studio are praise, ballet, jazz, tap, acro, the Christian version of hip-hop and, yes, trapeze.

McLane offers classes at schools, day cares and churches.

Dancing for Joy is located at 11691 Boyette Rd. in Riverview in the Goolsby Pointe Shopping Center. Registration is now open for the 2026-27 season, which is starting soon. For more information or to register, visit www.dancingforjoy1.com.



