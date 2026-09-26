Flip Flop Shops Celebrates With A Ribbon Cutting

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce celebrated an anniversary ribbon cutting at Flip Flop Shops, located at 3818 Sun City Center Blvd. in Cypress Village Plaza. Local owner Pamela welcomed the chamber family to her shop, known for Florida-style comfort from brands including OOFOS, OluKai, REEF, Cobian, BIRKENSTOCK and HEYDUDE.

“Pamela has built a store that feels like SouthShore — friendly, comfortable and proudly local,” said Bonnie Peacock, executive director of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone with her.”

Visit https://flipflopshopssuncity.locally.com/ or call 813-938-5523 for more information.

Council Growers Farmers Market

Join Council Growers on Saturday, October 10, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at its garden center for a market focused on what farmers markets are all about.

You will find local produce, chicken and eggs, seafood, sourdough, local honey, microg r e e n s , jams, pickles, coffee and more, all surrounded by our working sod farm and nursery. Come enjoy the farm. Walk the nursery. Meet local vendors. Take home something good.

The Council Growers Garden Center is located at 3226 24th St. SE in Ruskin.





Greater SouthShore Chamber Of Commerce Launches New Headquarters

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce officially launched its brand-new headquarters, the SS SouthShore, with a festive rope-cutting ceremony that drew a packed crowd of members, community leaders and supporters.

Guests toured every ‘deck,’ took part in a sea-shanty scavenger hunt and enjoyed food and fellowship as the celebration ran from bow to stern. Demand was so strong that overflow parking was needed.

“What a day! We officially set sail with a huge rope-cutting for the brand-new SS SouthShore,” the chamber shared. “Thank you to everyone who came aboard and helped us make waves. Here’s to fair winds and following seas for the Greater SouthShore Chamber!”

The new space marks an exciting chapter for the organization as it continues serving businesses across SouthShore and South Hillsborough County.

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is located at 226 W. College Ave. in Ruskin. To contact the chamber, call 813-645-1366. For additional information, visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org.

The Local Brew Company Celebrates One-year Anniversary

Cheers erupted as the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce joined neighbors for a lively ribbon-cutting celebrating The Local Brew Company’s successful one-year anniversary at 1050 Cypress Village Blvd. in Ruskin. Founded by Aaron and Joelle Schmalzle, this vibrant nano brewery serves small-batch craft beer, robotic espresso and house wines. The chamber congratulates the team on an outstanding first year of quality and community spirit.

“What an incredible milestone!” said Bonnie Peacock of the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce. “They’ve truly brought people together — we can’t wait to toast many more!”

Come raise a glass at www.localbrewcompany.com.

ECHO Named Gold Winner For Non-Profit Organization

ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization) is proud to announce that it has been named a Gold Winner for Non-Profit Organization in the 2026 Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best awards.

“This recognition is a reflection of our entire ECHO family,” said Iris S. Thurman, CEO of ECHO. “Our staff, volunteers, donors and community partners make it possible for us to continue showing up for our neighbors. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supports our mission and helped make this recognition possible.”