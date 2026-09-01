Karen Brooks’ dream to write and publish Becoming a Display of HIS Splendor was born out of much disappointment, defeat and discouragement. She discovered that delayed or denied dreams are not dead; they are sometimes redirected and rebirthed for God’s greater victory and glory. She truly believes in her heart that God has a redeeming purpose for every disappointment and loss we face if we will surrender our pain to Him.

Brooks invites you to join her on this eight-week spiritual and emotional growth journey as she vulnerably shares parts of her painful past that led her to encounter God’s perfect love, trust her Father’s heart and stand firm with an unshakeable faith. Her hope and prayer are that her redemption story and the truths from God’s word will inspire and ignite your faith to flourish and remain strong as “an oak of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of His splendor,” (Isaiah 61:3).

As you experience this spiritual journey, you will: • Be securely planted with your roots growing deeper in God’s love and truth.

Move from despair and doubt to healing and freedom as you persevere with an unwavering faith and trust in your heavenly Father.

Discover how abiding daily in His presence equips and empowers you to stand your ground in spiritual warfare against the attacks of the evil one.

Display His splendor as you build and leave a legacy of faith, bearing eternal fruit to His glory.

Brooks recently hosted a book signing event at Foxtail Coffee Riverview South. She is truly grateful and feels blessed for all those who came to celebrate and rejoice with her. She especially wishes to thank Shanna Tvenstrup, franchisee, and her wonderful staff for hosting such a successful event.

Brooks looks forward to walking you through this spiritual workbook because you were created for the display of HIS splendor.

Her book can be purchased on Amazon at www.amazon.com/dp/1919386726.