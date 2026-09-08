Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering free, one-day admission to kids ages 3-11 throughout the month as part of Future Voyagers Month. With the purchase of at least one adult admission, guests can receive up to three complimentary children’s tickets.

Guests will also have another way to save this fall with the extension of the Celebrating USA 250 offer through Sunday, October 4. In honor of America’s 250th anniversary, guests can save $17.76 on one-day admission tickets. The Celebrating USA 250 offer cannot be combined with the Future Voyagers Month offer and cannot be applied to an annual pass.

Recognized as one of Tripadvisor’s top three U.S. attractions for two consecutive years, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex allows Future Voyagers to “Discover Something Real” through flight flown artifacts, engaging exhibits, displays featuring space suits covered in moon dust, interactive experiences designed to replicate space flight and more. The youngest guests will also enjoy Planet Play, an immersive indoor play area where guests can walk on Saturn’s rings and slide through an asteroid field.

Young space explorers can also enjoy new additions to the visitor complex experience, including the all-new Fraggle Rock: A Space-y Adventure, an exciting live stage show that brings Jim Henson’s Emmy Award-winning Fraggles face-to-face with NASA’s real-life space explorers. Also a favorite, The Gantry at LC-39 tells the story of NASA’s symbiotic relationship between nature and technology and its mission to protect Earth through space exploration.

Admission is available for advance purchase online at www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets, by calling reservations at 855-433-4210 or by visiting will call. Blackout dates may apply, including launch viewing and special events.

Go beyond imagination and into something real at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Named the No. 1 U.S. Attraction by TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex gets visitors up close to real flight flown artifacts, meet a veteran NASA astronaut, feel the rumble of a rocket launch, and so much more. Just 45 minutes from Orlando, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season.

The popular two-day ticket, which can be used for up to six months from purchase and averages a cost of $45 per day, is now available for $91 per adult and $81 per child. Single-day admission is $77 per adult; $67 per child. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com.