Fans of suspense, psychological thrillers and unexpected twists will have two opportunities to experience Murder, Denied, an original Florida production that promises to keep audiences questioning what is real.

Presented by MacBeth & Cheese Productions, the psychological thriller will be performed at Brandon Performing Arts from Friday through Sunday, September 11-13. Directed by Amy Windle, Murder, Denied centers on Henry Whitaker, who has one night left to live and believes he has devised the perfect plan. When Michael Reyes arrives expecting a routine meeting, he instead finds a carefully prepared dinner table, precise timing and a locked room — all elements of a much darker scheme.

As the evening unfolds, long-buried secrets and past events come to light. Michael soon realizes that he was never simply invited to dinner. He was chosen.

Unlike a traditional murder mystery focused on identifying a killer, the production challenges audiences to decide what they believe. Each conversation, clue and revelation is designed to shift perceptions and encourage theatergoers to reconsider what they have just witnessed.

“The evidence is real. The murder is proven. Truth is optional,” reads the production’s tagline.

The intimate theater settings are expected to add to the tension, bringing audiences close to the action as the story unfolds. According to the production team, the twists continue until the final moments, with an ending intended to leave audiences debating what really happened long after the curtain falls.

Brandon Performing Arts is located at 225 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Tickets for the Murder, Denied performances are available through the MacBeth & Cheese Productions website, https://macbethandcheese.com/.

For audiences looking for an evening of mystery, revenge and psychological drama, Murder, Denied offers a story designed to keep the questions coming until — and perhaps long after — the final scene.