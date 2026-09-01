Tampa Bay business leaders are being invited to trade their offices for classrooms and experience firsthand the impact they can make on the future workforce through the 2026 CEOs in Schools: 1 Day of Change program.

The countywide volunteer initiative, presented by Vistra Communications and the Hillsborough Education Foundation in partnership with Hillsborough County Public Schools, encourages CEOs and other business leaders to spend a day immersed in the daily life of a local elementary school. This year’s official volunteer day is Friday, November 6, though participants and their assigned principals may coordinate another date if needed.

The program was inspired by Vistra Communications CEO Brian Butler’s longtime relationship with Mort Elementary School. Butler once spent an entire day shadowing former Principal Woodland Johnson, taking on a variety of responsibilities that included teaching, planning, serving lunch and more.

That firsthand experience gave Butler a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing public schools and inspired him to challenge other business leaders to do the same.

Since then, Vistra’s relationship with Mort Elementary has continued to grow through employee volunteerism, student visits to the company’s headquarters, teacher appreciation events and other school initiatives. The idea expanded into CEOs in Schools in 2019, and Vistra partnered with the Hillsborough Education Foundation the following year to continue growing the initiative.

Today, nearly 150 Tampa Bay-area CEOs participate each year, gaining a unique perspective on the work of educators and the experiences of students while building relationships with the schools helping prepare tomorrow’s workforce.

“Our schools are shaping tomorrow’s community members, future workforce and leaders,” said Hillsborough Education Foundation CEO Anna Corman. “We have a vested interest in their success.”

Participants may greet students, read in classrooms, share their career experiences, attend leadership or planning meetings, tour school operations, have lunch with students or teachers and observe classrooms in action. Each visit is designed in collaboration with the school principal, giving participants an authentic ‘day in the life’ experience.

Superintendent Van Ayres praised the impact of the program, noting that even the smallest moments can make a meaningful difference in schools.

Business leaders interested in participating can reserve an available school online. Schools are matched with CEOs, who then work directly with the schools’ principals to plan their visits.

For more information or to reserve a school, visit www.1dayofchange.com/ceosinschools/.