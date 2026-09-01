Choosing the right insurance plan is about more than finding a familiar name. Doctors, prescriptions, costs and coverage can all change from year to year, making an annual review an important part of protecting both health and finances. With Medicare’s annual enrollment period (AEP) approaching, MB Insurance Solutions is helping local clients prepare for the changes ahead.

Owned by Michele Bartock, MB Insurance Solutions is an independent health and life insurance agency serving Florida. Bartock, who has lived in the community for over 20 years, specializes in supplements, Medicare Advantage, prescription plans and life insurance. As an independent agent, she has access to 12 organizations and more than 80 Medicare plans, allowing her to compare options rather than limiting clients to one plan.

Bartock also helps clients with under-65 health insurance, off-market plans and group health insurance for small businesses. Additional coverage options include dental, vision, hearing, life, accident, indemnity, cancer and heart/stroke plans, as well as long-term care and annuities.

With Medicare’s AEP approaching, now is the time for beneficiaries to start reviewing their coverage for 2027. AEP runs from October 15 through December 7, giving Medicare beneficiaries a limited window to make changes to their plans.

That review is especially important because Medicare plans can change from year to year. Prescription drug plans may change their formularies, deductibles and coinsurance, while out-of-pocket maximums can also increase. Bartock’s goal is to compare the available options based on each client’s doctors, medications and priorities so they can make an informed decision before the deadline.

“Every client has different needs, and I want them to understand their options rather than simply telling them what plan they should choose,” said Bartock. “When clients know they can call with questions throughout the year and have someone who knows their situation, that is what makes the difference.”

As the end of the year approaches, Bartock wants Medicare beneficiaries to keep a few important things in mind. Some Medicare Advantage plans offer a Part B premium ‘Give Back,’ while individuals may also qualify for Medicaid or the Low-Income Subsidy based on their income and assets. She also cautions beneficiaries about unsolicited calls promising gift cards or food cards, noting that these benefits are only available to those who meet certain qualifications. For those who miss the annual enrollment period or are unhappy with a new Medicare Advantage plan, there may be another opportunity to make a change between January and March.

Outside of Medicare and Affordable Care Act plans, Bartok can also help clients with ancillary and small group plans. Visit online at www.medicareofflorida.com; call 813-553-3822, ext. 2; or mlbartock@gmail.com.