Riverview residents have an opportunity to make a lifesaving difference this September as OneBlood continues encouraging eligible donors to give blood regularly.

Summer proved challenging for the blood supply both locally and nationally. In July, OneBlood issued an emergency appeal for donors, and community members responded, helping stabilize the supply. However, the need for blood never stops.

With the heart of hurricane season approaching, maintaining a strong blood supply is especially important. Blood is needed before, during and after major storms, making proactive donations critical.

“OneBlood” emphasizes that donating should not be something people wait to do until a disaster occurs. A ready supply depends on donors giving regularly, before emergencies happen.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs a blood transfusion. Blood is required for accident victims, patients undergoing surgery or cancer treatment, premature babies, organ transplant recipients and those living with conditions requiring regular transfusions.

OneBlood is a nonprofit community resource that supplies blood to more than 250 hospitals throughout Florida and parts of Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and North Carolina. Because blood cannot be manufactured and has a limited shelf life, a steady stream of donations is essential.

Riverview-area residents will have several convenient opportunities to donate this month. Upcoming blood drives include Wednesday, September 9, at Publix, located at 3863 U.S. 301 S., from 2-5 p.m.; Thursday, September 10, at Jersey Mike’s Subs, located at 9916 Upper Alafia Ct., from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Tuesday, September 22, at BlueGrace Logistics, located at 2846 S. Falkenburg Rd., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Wednesday, September 23, at Ring Power Corporation, located at 10421 Fernhill Dr., from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Additional drives are scheduled at Maximus, located at 3020 U.S. 301 S., and Planet Fitness-Riverview, located at 9822 U.S. 301, on Monday, September 28, as well as nearby locations throughout the area. Most participating drives offer walk-ins, and appointments can be scheduled through OneBlood.

Eligible donors generally must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health, although additional eligibility requirements apply.

A single donation can help multiple patients after the blood is separated into components. Donors can also use OneBlood’s My OneBlood Journey program to learn when their donation is on its way to a hospital.

To find a nearby blood drive or schedule an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org.