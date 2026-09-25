For residents looking for more than just a place to live, Shadetree Apartments in Ruskin offers a lifestyle centered around comfort, convenience and connection.

Located at 3511 Great Cypress Circle in the Cypress Village neighborhood, Shadetree features 260 apartment homes spread across 30 acres of lush landscaping, green space, ponds and walking paths. The community is designed to provide residents with resort-style amenities while keeping everyday conveniences close to home.

Recent community upgrades include brand-new grills, enhanced resort-style amenities and a robust calendar of resident events designed to encourage neighbors to connect and enjoy the community together.

At the heart of Shadetree is its 9,000-square-foot clubhouse, which provides spaces for both relaxation and productivity. Residents can work from the collaborative workspace, relax in the TV lounge, challenge friends to a game of pool or poker or gather around the wet bar. A book nook, a coffee bar and social areas offer additional places to unwind.

Outside, residents can enjoy a beachstyle entry swimming pool with a fountain, private cabanas, a poolside pergola and a turf game lawn. New grilling options make it easy to host a barbecue or enjoy an evening outdoors. There are also two dog parks, expansive lawns and scenic walking paths for residents and their four-legged companions.

Wellness is another focus, with a fully equipped fitness center and therapeutic sauna available within the community.

Apartment homes feature open floor plans, 9 or 10-foot ceilings, expansive windows, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size front-loading washers and dryers, luxury vinyl flooring and large walk-in closets. Select homes also offer private balconies or patios, garages, dens and views of ponds or green spaces.

Shadetree is also conveniently located near shopping, dining, outdoor recreation and Gulf Coast attractions that make Ruskin a popular place to call home.

For more information, visit www.shadetree.apartments and select “Schedule A Tour,” or call 813-610-0079. Limited-time move-in specials may be available, including up to three months free for qualified applicants.