By Maribel Medina

Tampa Bay Water’s contractor is making significant progress on the construction of the new South Hillsborough Pipeline that will deliver high-quality drinking water to Hillsborough County. The county needs additional drinking water by the end of 2028 so that communities from Brandon to south of Balm can flourish.

You can see the progress we’re making. Several major tunneling crossings are already complete, and additional work is underway at locations including State Road 60 and the Alafia River. Open-cut pipe installation — covering most of the route — has been completed along portions of South Kings Avenue and continues in other areas. Support for construction activities, such as traffic control, tree trimming and erosion prevention, is also taking place to prepare work zones and maintain safety.

We recognize that construction of 26-mile-long, 5-foot-diameter transmission main is disruptive, and we continue to work as a team to minimize the impact of this project on businesses, neighborhoods, homeowners and commuters. In fact, the pipeline design includes 17 tunnel locations to minimize impacts to roadways and waterways. Our team is working closely with Hillsborough County on all maintenance of traffic plans, and all detours and road closures are reported to navigation applications, like Waze and Google Maps, to help you plan your commute.

When the pipeline is in service in late 2028, it will supply drinking water that is vital to the public’s health and Hillsborough County’s economy. Hospitals, doctors’ offices, schools, fire and rescue, recreation centers, businesses and homes all require clean drinking water, and we remain steadfast in our commit – ment to providing this essential service to the community.

Stay Informed; Support Local Businesses

Stay up to date on detours and road closures by signing up for email alerts at https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/contact/.

Use your navigation app to help plan your commute.

Support local businesses — all businesses along the route are open and accessible. Please continue to support your favorite businesses along the route as they cope with different traffic patterns.