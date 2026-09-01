By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

Last month, our office welcomed animal welfare organizations and rescues from across the region for our first Paws for Justice Advocacy Day. We wanted to open our doors to a community that plays an essential role in protecting some of our most vulnerable victims.

Animal cruelty cases present unique challenges. Our victims cannot tell us what happened to them, describe their injuries or explain what life was like before someone stepped in to help. Prosecutors must rely on the evidence others uncover to tell that story in a courtroom. That is where our animal welfare community can make an enormous difference.

Rescuers and advocates are on the front lines of this work. They encounter animals in distress and can see circumstances that may never be visible to a prosecutor. Helping them understand what becomes important in a criminal investigation can make us better partners and build stronger cases. That was the idea behind Paws for Justice.

We partnered with Hillsborough County Animal Control to take participants through an animal cruelty case from the first call for help to the final outcome in court. We talked about what prosecutors must prove, what can make these cases difficult and how information gathered early can take on greater significance later. Then we listened.

Our prosecutors sat down with advocates and heard directly about what they are seeing in our community. They asked questions of us, and we asked questions of them. Those conversations gave both sides a better understanding of the work happening beyond their own doors.

Fighting animal cruelty is a community effort. We were proud to also have Roxy’s Coffee at the event, which donates proceeds to animal welfare organizations. The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center also brought adoptable dogs, reminding us that behind every conversation about animal welfare is an animal depending on someone to advocate for them.

New connections are what made Paws for Justice so valuable. We did more than introduce ourselves and exchange business cards. We created relationships between people whose work may intersect the next time an animal needs help. Knowing who is on the other end of the phone, and understanding the role they play, can make it easier to work together when it matters most.

The next time an advocate encounters an animal they believe is being abused, I want them to understand how their actions can help protect that animal beyond the immediate rescue. I want them to know our office and know that we will fight tirelessly to advocate for the animals in our community.

Every animal cruelty case begins with someone willing to speak for a victim who cannot. Paws for Justice made sure more of those voices are connected.