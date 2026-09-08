Halloween will take over Riverview High School on Saturday, October 24, when the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Trick or Treat Street, bringing local businesses and thousands of area families together for an evening of festive fun.

The free community event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at Riverview High School, located at 11311 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Families are invited to come dressed in their Halloween best and enjoy trick-or-treating, food, games and activities designed for children of all ages.

One of the highlights of Trick or Treat Street is the opportunity for children to visit decorated booths hosted by local businesses and collect candy along the way. Participating businesses are encouraged to get creative with their displays, wear costumes and create memorable experiences for families.

In addition to trick-or-treating, the event will feature food trucks, a foam party and bounce houses, giving families plenty of ways to enjoy the evening beyond collecting candy.

For Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce members, the event also provides an opportunity to connect directly with local residents and introduce their businesses to potential customers in a fun, relaxed setting.

“Don’t just advertise to the community — be part of the community” is the message behind the chamber’s invitation to businesses to participate.

Businesses can reserve a vendor booth and decorate their space for Halloween while handing out candy to visiting children. Booth participation is $65 for chamber members and $100 for nonmembers. Craft vendor spaces are $75 for members and $100 for nonmembers, while food vendor spaces are $75 for members and $100 for nonmembers.

The event is sponsored by A League of Their Own Riverview.

Whether families come for the costumes, candy, bounce houses, foam party or simply the chance to enjoy an evening together, Trick or Treat Street offers a festive way to celebrate Halloween while supporting and connecting with local businesses.

Admission to Trick or Treat Street is free for the community.

For businesses, the chamber encourages early registration to secure a booth and join one of its largest community events of the year.