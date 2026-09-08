Local health and wellness businesses have an opportunity to put their services in front of families and community members at the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s Community Health & Wellness Fair on Sunday, November 1.

Sponsored by AdventHealth, the family-friendly event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Oh So Rustic, located at 788 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. The fair is designed to connect residents with local health providers, wellness businesses and community organizations while providing an engaging day of activities, education and resources.

The chamber is encouraging businesses and organizations in the health and wellness industry to participate as vendors and take advantage of the opportunity to build relationships with potential customers.

The event will feature interactive activities, on-site health screenings, sports demonstrations, live entertainment and food trucks. With a variety of activities planned, organizers expect the fair to attract families, individuals and community members interested in learning more about ways to improve their health and well-being.

For vendors, the event offers a chance to showcase products and services, answer questions, share expertise and build brand awareness in a face-to-face setting.

Businesses specializing in health care, fitness, nutrition, preventive care, mental wellness and holistic services are encouraged to participate. Community organizations and other businesses that support healthy lifestyles are also invited to join the event.

“Whether you specialize in health care, fitness, nutrition, mental wellness, preventative care or holistic services, your participation helps strengthen a healthier Brandon-Riverview community,” the chamber noted.

Vendor space is $50 for Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce members and $75 for nonmembers. Businesses interested in taking their involvement further can also choose from several sponsorship opportunities.

The Physically Fit Sponsor level is $250, the Total Wellness Sponsor level is $500 and the Better Health Sponsor level is $1,000. Sponsorship opportunities provide businesses with an additional way to gain visibility while supporting an event focused on community health.

Vendor and sponsorship registration is open through Friday, October 30.

The Community Health & Wellness Fair is an opportunity for local businesses to do more than promote their services. It provides a chance to become part of a community-wide effort to educate, inspire and connect residents with resources that can help them live healthier lives.