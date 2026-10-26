One year ago, 27North Realty was an idea built around a simple question: What would a real estate brokerage look like if we created it around what agents and clients actually need?

Gregg and I have always tried to live by the Go-Giver philosophy of giving more in value than we expect to receive in return. It is how we approach our lives, our business and our relationships, and it became the foundation for 27North.

Our first year has been about turning that idea into something real. Before opening our Apollo Beach office, we remodeled the building and chose a location with highway frontage so 27North would be visible in the community we serve. We also launched an extensive marketing campaign to build brand awareness and make sure people understand who we are, what we stand for and how we are different.

That investment has produced results faster than we expected. As of October 7, 2026, 27North Realty ranks as the No. 1 brokerage in Apollo Beach by total volume, with more than $110 million in 2026 production (source: Stellar MLS, 1/1/2026 to 10/7/2026). We are proud of that accomplishment, but we are even more proud that it has come while building the kind of company we set out to create.

Sometimes, people assume success like that must come from shortcuts. It doesn’t. It comes from hard work, from doing things the right way even when an easier way is available and from giving more than we receive.

We have focused heavily on helping agents grow through support, leads, education, mentorship and technology. Artificial intelligence has become a major part of that mission. We love finding the newest tools and teaching agents how to use them to better understand their businesses, market more creatively, communicate more effectively and connect at a deeper level with their clients. To us, technology should never replace relationships. It should help strengthen them.

One of the most rewarding parts of this year has been hearing from agents who have asked to join us. Like attracts like, and the people finding their way to 27North share the belief that how you do the work matters just as much as the results.

For year two, our goal is not simply to become bigger, it is to become better. Better education. Better technology. Better marketing. Better support. And, most importantly, stronger relationships with the agents, clients and community we are fortunate to serve.

We are proud of what we built in year one, but it still feels like we are just getting started. 27North is located at 6138 N U.S. Hwy 41, Apollo Beach, visit online at www.27northrealty.com or call 813-645-4663.