A madcap comedy filled with slapstick, double-entendres and witty situations, Who’s in Bed with the Butler? has been delighting audiences around the world since its debut in 2023.

A wealthy California billionaire passes away, leaving his fortune to his daughter, Constance, while willing massive assets (a yacht, art collection and cars) to three mysterious women. When the daughter and her lawyer arrive at the mansion to contest the will or buy the women off, they find the valuables have vanished. Orchestrating the confusion is the butler, who deftly juggles a whirlwind of mistaken identities, secret past romances, an inept private investigator and a deaf housekeeper with a pet rat.

Who’s in Bed with the Butler? was written by Michael Parker, award-winning author of Sex Please, We’re Sixty!, Money Matters and Sin, Sex & the CIA.

“Directing this wonderfully seasoned cast has been a joy,” said Director Julie Ramsey. “Their experience, talent and willingness to embrace the crazy physical comedy and lightning-fast pace of farce make this production truly special. They prove that there is no barrier to laughter, creativity, or having a great time on stage.”

Ruth Lake is the assistant director, and Kevin Steinke is the stage manager.

Jack Parry plays the part of Clifton, the butler; Susie Potratz is Agnes; Diane Keyes is Susie Legere; Alesia Bischoff is Connie; Steve Preuss is Vance; Wayne Keyes is William Davis Jr.; Carol MacAlister is Renee LaFleur; Lucy Malacos is Josephine Sykes; and Michele Horvath is Marjorie Merivale.

Audiences from Sun City Center and all surrounding communities will have four opportunities to see the play: Friday, November 13, at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, November 14, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, November 15, at 1:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets are on sale now at the Kings Point Box Office from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Evening performances are $18; matinee performances are $15. Tickets will also be sold at the door for each show; no credit cards will be accepted at the door, and correct change is appreciated.

Reserved, cabaret-style seating plus open bleacher seating are available. BYO drinks and snacks.

All performances are at the Kings Point Veterans Theater in the North Clubhouse, located at 1900 Clubhouse Dr. in Sun City Center.

Founded in 1981, the Pelican Players Community Theater, a 501(c)(3) organization run by volunteers, aims to promote the dramatic arts through the staging of productions and educational activities. All profits go toward the Pelican Players Scholarship Fund, handled by Community Foundation Tampa Bay, benefiting local students pursuing the arts.