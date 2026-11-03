Welcome to OspreyObserver.com. By accessing or using our website, digital flipbooks, or mobile interfaces, you agree to comply with and be bound by the following Terms of Use. If you do not agree to these terms, please do not use our website.

1. Intellectual Property Rights

All content published on this Site—including articles, editorial features, photographs, illustrations, layout designs, digital newspaper archives, graphics, and video clips—is the exclusive intellectual property of the Osprey Observer or its licensed content contributors and is protected by United States and international copyright laws.

You may access, view, and print single copies of individual articles for personal, non-commercial use only. Republication, redistribution, scraping, mass duplication, or commercial exploitation of any editorial content or photography without prior written consent from the publisher is strictly prohibited.

2. Community Submissions & Letters to the Editor

By submitting news tips, press releases, letters to the editor, announcements, or photographs to the Osprey Observer, you warrant that:

You are the sole author and copyright holder of the submitted material, or have explicit permission from the rights holder to grant publication rights.

You grant the Osprey Observer a perpetual, non-exclusive, royalty-free license to edit, publish, archive, and display the submission across our print editions, digital archives, website, and social media channels.

We reserve the right to edit all submissions for clarity, length, grammar, and community standards, or to decline publication at our editorial discretion.

3. Advertisements and Commercial Listings

The Osprey Observer features paid advertisements, sponsored sections, business directories, and marketing inserts. We do not endorse, guarantee, or assume responsibility for products, claims, pricing, or services offered by third-party advertisers. Any business transactions conducted with advertisers found on this Site are solely between you and the respective advertiser.

4. Disclaimer of Warranties & Limitation of Liability

The content on this Site is provided on an “as-is” and “as-available” basis for general informational and community purposes. While we strive for absolute accuracy in our reporting, we make no warranties, express or implied, regarding the completeness or timeliness of any content.

The Osprey Observer and its staff shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages resulting from your use of, or inability to use, this Site or third-party linked resources.

5. Governing Law

These Terms of Use are governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Florida, without regard to conflict of law principles. Any legal action arising from these terms shall be filed exclusively in the courts located in Hillsborough County, Florida.