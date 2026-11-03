Editorial and Corrections Policy

For 25 years, the Osprey Observer has served as East Hillsborough County’s dedicated community news source. Our editorial mission is centered on positive, factual, and hyper-local storytelling that uplifts our neighborhoods, schools, civic organizations, and local business owners.

1. Commitment to Accuracy

We hold our reporters, editors, and student interns to high standards of fairness, integrity, and factual verification. We endeavor to verify all names, dates, meeting locations, and public record details before publication across our print and digital editions.

2. Corrections & Clarifications

When an error of fact occurs, our policy is to correct it promptly and transparently:

Digital Corrections: Factual errors in online articles are corrected immediately upon verification. When an edit substantively changes the context or corrects an error of consequence, an editorial correction note will be appended to the bottom of the article.

Factual errors in online articles are corrected immediately upon verification. When an edit substantively changes the context or corrects an error of consequence, an editorial correction note will be appended to the bottom of the article. Print Corrections: Factual errors appearing in any of our monthly print editions (Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Riverview, Valrico, Brandon/Winthrop, or SouthShore) will be corrected with an official notice in the subsequent month’s printed issue.

Factual errors appearing in any of our monthly print editions (Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Riverview, Valrico, Brandon/Winthrop, or SouthShore) will be corrected with an official notice in the subsequent month’s printed issue. Reporting an Error: Readers who identify a factual discrepancy are encouraged to email editor@ospreyobserver.com with the headline, date of publication, edition, and specific correction details.

3. Separation of News and Advertising

Editorial integrity is essential to our readers’ trust. While we champion local commerce, our news reporting is independent of advertising sales:

Advertising representatives have no control or final say over editorial coverage.

Paid advertorials, sponsored spotlights, and paid promotional inserts are clearly distinguished from staff-written news articles through distinct labeling (e.g., “Sponsored Content” or “Paid Advertisement”).

4. Submissions & Bylines

We welcome press releases, school achievements, Eagle Scout honors, non-profit announcements, and community photographs from local residents. All contributed material is reviewed by our editorial team prior to publication and may be edited for length, style, and tone to align with Associated Press (AP) and Osprey Observer editorial guidelines.