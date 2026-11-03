Website Accessibility Statement

The Osprey Observer is committed to ensuring that our digital journalism, community announcements, and online resources are accessible to all readers, including individuals with disabilities. We continually review and improve our website experience in accordance with relevant accessibility standards.

1. Conformance Standards

To provide an inclusive user experience, we strive to conform our digital content to the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) 2.1 Level AA criteria, as well as Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Our website implementation includes:

Descriptive text alternatives (alt attributes) for editorial photographs and informative graphics.

Clean semantic markup and structured header hierarchies to assist screen reader navigation.

Adequate color contrast ratios between text and background elements.

Support for browser magnification and responsive mobile layout scaling without loss of site utility.

2. Third-Party Content & Legacy Archives

While we strive to ensure accessibility across our entire website, our platform features third-party plugins, historical print PDF archives, interactive digital flipbooks (Heyzine and Issuu), and advertising banners provided by external vendors. Some of these external tools may not conform fully to WCAG standards. We actively encourage our technology partners to provide accessible digital solutions.

3. Assistance & Feedback

If you encounter any difficulty accessing content, navigating our archives, or reading an article on our website, our team is ready to assist you and provide alternative formats upon request.