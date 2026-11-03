The Osprey Observer (“we,” “our,” or “us”) operates https://www.ospreyobserver.com/ (the “Site”) and associated digital platforms. We are committed to protecting the privacy of our readers, advertisers, and community members. This Privacy Policy outlines how we collect, use, and safeguard personal information when you visit our website, subscribe to our newsletters, or interact with our services.

1. Information We Collect

We collect information in two ways: information you directly provide to us, and information collected automatically through digital technologies.

Information You Provide: This includes your name, email address, mailing address, and phone number when you sign up for email newsletters, submit news tips or press releases, enter contests, or contact our newsroom or advertising representatives.

This includes your name, email address, mailing address, and phone number when you sign up for email newsletters, submit news tips or press releases, enter contests, or contact our newsroom or advertising representatives. Log Data & Analytics: Like most web operators, we collect information transmitted by your web browser whenever you visit our Site. This may include your computer’s Internet Protocol (IP) address, browser type and version, referring URL, pages viewed, time spent on pages, and dates of access.

Like most web operators, we collect information transmitted by your web browser whenever you visit our Site. This may include your computer’s Internet Protocol (IP) address, browser type and version, referring URL, pages viewed, time spent on pages, and dates of access. Cookies & Tracking Technologies: We use cookies (small text files stored on your device) to remember user preferences, facilitate site navigation, and compile aggregate traffic analytics. You can configure your browser to decline cookies, though certain interactive features may not function properly as a result.

2. How We Use Your Information

We use collected data solely to deliver and improve our community journalism services, including to:

Deliver email newsletters and local business/community updates you have opted in to receive.

Process community news tips, press releases, and classified or display advertising requests.

Monitor and analyze traffic trends and website usability via services such as Google Analytics and WordPress Jetpack.

Prevent fraudulent activity, spam submissions, and technical errors.

3. Third-Party Tools & Embedded Content

Our Site incorporates third-party services and embedded media to deliver interactive editions and multimedia coverage:

Digital Flipbooks & Embeds: We provide digital editions via Heyzine and Issuu. These third-party readers may use their own cookies or log viewer engagement according to their independent privacy policies.

We provide digital editions via Heyzine and Issuu. These third-party readers may use their own cookies or log viewer engagement according to their independent privacy policies. Video & Multimedia: We embed video reports and podcasts via YouTube. Interacting with embedded players may transmit viewing data to YouTube/Google.

We embed video reports and podcasts via YouTube. Interacting with embedded players may transmit viewing data to YouTube/Google. Email Communications: When you subscribe to our newsletter, your contact information is securely processed through email marketing platforms (such as Constant Contact) in compliance with standard anti-spam regulations (CAN-SPAM). You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in the email footer.

4. Information Sharing & Disclosure

We do not sell, rent, or trade your personal information to third parties. We may disclose personal data only when required by law, to enforce our Site policies, or to protect the safety and property of our readers, staff, or the public.

5. Data Security

We implement commercially standard administrative and technical measures to protect against unauthorized access or disclosure of personal data. However, no internet transmission or electronic storage method is 100% secure, and we cannot guarantee absolute security.

6. Children’s Privacy

Our website is directed toward a general community audience and does not knowingly collect personally identifiable information from children under the age of 13 in compliance with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

7. Contact Us