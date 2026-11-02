Our History

25 Years of Community Journalism Connecting Communities Across East Hillsborough

The Osprey Observer began in 2001, founded by Marie and Doug Gilmore as a modest neighborhood newsletter dedicated to sharing local stories and family activities in FishHawk Ranch.

Within weeks, residents from neighboring subdivisions began asking for community news of their own. We quickly expanded into FishHawk Trails, River Hills, and Bloomingdale—surpassing a monthly circulation of 10,000 copies in just our first six months.

As demand surged, our core mission crystallized: true hyper-local storytelling. While traditional media often overlooked everyday neighborhood happenings, we made them our centerpiece, providing coverage of community events, local businesses, and human-interest stories. For 25 years, we have built our reputation on positive, unbiased, and relevant community journalism delivered directly to our readers’ mailboxes.

Our Five Direct-Mail Editions Bloomingdale / FishHawk: Established as our foundational edition, quickly reaching more than 15,000 households.

Established as our foundational edition, quickly reaching more than 15,000 households. Riverview: Launched 18 months later as our second publication. Beginning as an eight-page paper reaching 10,000 homes, it expanded into a robust 36-page edition serving over 16,500 residences.

Launched 18 months later as our second publication. Beginning as an eight-page paper reaching 10,000 homes, it expanded into a robust 36-page edition serving over 16,500 residences. Valrico: Introduced in 2005 as our third edition, reaching 12,000 additional homes and growing from eight to 28 pages monthly.

Introduced in 2005 as our third edition, reaching 12,000 additional homes and growing from eight to 28 pages monthly. Brandon / Winthrop: Debuted in May 2006 as our fourth edition—our largest launch to date, entering the market as a full 20-page publication from day one.

Debuted in May 2006 as our fourth edition—our largest launch to date, entering the market as a full 20-page publication from day one. SouthShore: Launched in January 2026 as our milestone fifth edition, delivering dedicated, community-first coverage tailored specifically to the rapidly growing South County area.

Alongside our geographic expansion, we answered community interest in January 2009 by acquiring the 12-year-old monthly newspaper Christian Voice from founder Matt Seifter. Initially an eight-page paper distributed to local churches and businesses, it doubled in size within six months to a 16-page full-color publication. Following shifting post-pandemic distribution patterns, Christian Voice was warmly integrated directly into the direct-mail Osprey Observer editions in 2022.

As journalism evolved, so did we. The introduction of digital platforms, podcasts, and our online edition allowed us to reach a broader audience while continuing to serve our loyal print readership. Along the way, the Osprey Observer has received recognition and awards for journalistic excellence and our unwavering support of local charities and initiatives.