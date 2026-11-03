Contact Us

Feel free to contact the Osprey Observer team if you have any questions, story ideas, or advertising inquiries. We are proud to serve East Hillsborough County across our five direct-mail community editions.

1. Office & Mailing Information

Osprey Observer

5613 Circa Fishhawk Blvd Ste 501
Lithia, FL 33547-4371

Phone: (813) 657-2418

Email: editor@ospreyobserver.com

2. News Submissions & Press Releases

We welcome community news tips, event announcements, school honors, and business milestones:

  • Online Submissions: The fastest way to submit an announcement or press release is through our dedicated Submit News / Press Release form.
  • General Newsroom Inquiries: You can also reach our editorial desk directly by emailing editor@ospreyobserver.com. Please include dates, locations, contact info, and attach high-resolution photos when available.

3. Advertising Inquiries

To reach over 80,000 households monthly across our Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Riverview, Valrico, Brandon/Winthrop, and SouthShore editions, please contact our advertising representatives or review our Media Kit and rate cards on the Advertising Information page.