Journalism Internship Opportunities

Are you looking to launch your journalism, communications, or media career with genuine field experience? The Osprey Observer internship program invites aspiring writers, storytellers, and media professionals to join our editorial desk and cover our local communities.
Why Intern with the Osprey Observer?
Our newsroom is dedicated to positive, hyper-local coverage across five community editions. Interns are integrated directly into our team, working alongside seasoned editors and photographers to publish compelling community journalism.
10+ Published Bylines
Graduate from the program with at least 10 polished clips and bylines to immediately strengthen your professional writing portfolio.
Real Newsroom Reporting
Attend community events, interview local leaders and business owners, write human-interest features, and pitch original stories.
Multi-Department Exposure
Explore all facets of community publishing, including copy editing, digital layout, photojournalism, public relations, and production.
Mentorship & Support
Work directly with our managing editors to receive constructive feedback, refine your journalistic voice, and build confidence.
Program Commitment & Qualifications
Ready to Apply?
We review applications on a rolling basis for fall, spring, and summer terms. To schedule an interview with our editorial staff, please send your resume and writing samples to our team:
5613 Circa Fishhawk Blvd., Ste. 501 • Lithia, FL 33547-4371
Phone: (813) 657-2418 • Email: editor@ospreyobserver.com