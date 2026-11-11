Journalism Internship Opportunities

Student & Early-Career Program Hands-On Community Journalism & Reporting Step directly into an active newsroom, build a competitive portfolio of published articles, and report on the stories that shape East Hillsborough County.

Are you looking to launch your journalism, communications, or media career with genuine field experience? The Osprey Observer internship program invites aspiring writers, storytellers, and media professionals to join our editorial desk and cover our local communities.

“If you want an internship where you conduct real interviews, pitch community stories, and see your name on the front page—rather than just running coffee errands—this is the program for you.”

Why Intern with the Osprey Observer?

Our newsroom is dedicated to positive, hyper-local coverage across five community editions. Interns are integrated directly into our team, working alongside seasoned editors and photographers to publish compelling community journalism.

10+ Published Bylines Graduate from the program with at least 10 polished clips and bylines to immediately strengthen your professional writing portfolio. Real Newsroom Reporting Attend community events, interview local leaders and business owners, write human-interest features, and pitch original stories. Multi-Department Exposure Explore all facets of community publishing, including copy editing, digital layout, photojournalism, public relations, and production. Mentorship & Support Work directly with our managing editors to receive constructive feedback, refine your journalistic voice, and build confidence.

Program Commitment & Qualifications ✓ Commitment: Completion of 100 volunteer/internship hours, scheduled flexibly around your college coursework or high school calendar. ✓ Portfolio Milestone: Complete your internship having written and published at least 10 feature clips. ✓ Reliable Transportation: Must have dependable transportation to cover community events and interviews across the local area. ✓ Application Materials: A current resume and 1–3 writing samples (published articles, school papers, or essay excerpts are all welcome). ✓ Core Mindset: A strong curiosity, eagerness to learn local community journalism, and prompt communication habits.