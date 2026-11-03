Our Awards

Hillsborough County Recognizes 20 Years of Local Journalism
On March 2, 2022, the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners officially commended the Osprey Observer Community Newspapers for two decades of service, celebrating the paper’s dedication to reporting positive, informative hyper-local news throughout eastern and southern Hillsborough County.
Commissioner Stacy White presented the official commendation during the commission meeting, recognizing Publisher Marie Gilmore, her family, and staff members in attendance. Commissioner White noted that what began as a home-based, four-page newsletter had grown into a community fixture delivering more than 200 pages across five monthly editions to over 70,000 mailboxes.
— Commissioner Stacy White, Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners
The official resolution recognized the publication’s mission of community betterment and celebrated its widespread acclaim, noting its previous Small Business of the Year honors from the Greater Brandon, Greater Riverview, Greater Tampa, and Valrico FishHawk Chambers of Commerce.
— Marie Gilmore, Accepting the Commendation
Observer Thanks Community For Award
It was the who’s who of Brandon’s Business Community gathering in anticipation of announcing The Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce (BCOM) winners of the 2007 Small Business of the Year award.
This event has been going on for 27 years and President and CEO of BCOM Tammy Bracewell says, “Each year I am amazed at the quality of businesses that continue to come forward and be recognized in our community.” Bracewell explains, “These annual awards identify small area businesses that demonstrate leadership, positive growth, development, creativity, integrity, as well as a commitment to community service.”
The nominees go through a very detailed application process Bracewell says, including outsourced judges reviewing applications, interviewing the candidates, and visiting the finalist’s place of business.
In the category of businesses with 6–15 employees, Osprey Observer Newspapers walked away with the honor, and Publisher Marie Gilmore had tears in her eyes as she, Associate Editor Kate Quesada, and Office Manager Michelle Colesanti accepted the award.
— Marie Gilmore, Publisher
Gilmore started the newspaper as a one-page newsletter in FishHawk 6 years ago and it has grown to four editions with a circulation of more than 80,000 copies, along with a website and the launch of MyOspreyTV. Quesada says, “I couldn’t be prouder of our staff that has always gone the extra mile to make this newspaper a success.”
Colesanti has been with Gilmore since the beginning and says, “Marie has an energy to make things happen; to put forth an idea and we have a great team to put it into action. The Osprey Observer doesn’t just print community events, we as a team get involved in them, whether it is cleaning the highways or participating in fundraisers.”