Since 2002, the Osprey Observer has been the hometown paper for FishHawk, Riverview, Brandon, Valrico, SouthShore and the communities around them. Meet the small team that writes, designs, sells and delivers every edition.
Marie Gilmore
Founder, Publisher & Editor
Marie has spent more than two decades informing, connecting and inspiring readers across the Tampa Bay area. She got her start in journalism as a teenager in her hometown of Calgary, Alberta, helping out in the newsroom of The Calgary Sun. It wasn’t long before she was writing stories, some of which landed on the front page.
After marrying Doug in 1996, Marie moved to Tampa and freelanced for the Tampa Tribune and the St. Petersburg Times. In 2001, the couple saw that their growing community needed a paper of its own and started the Osprey Observer as a neighborhood newsletter in FishHawk Ranch. The first official edition was printed in January 2002. Today the paper publishes multiple editions every month, more than 200 pages in all, delivered to more than 80,000 homes.
Marie and her team give back through fundraising, donations and volunteering. After Hurricane Milton, they teamed up with Operation BBQ to deliver more than 300 hot meals to volunteers, helped neighbors clear storm debris and pitched in on the cleanup at Rotary Camp Florida. Marie is also the author of Open For Business! Now What?, a guide for entrepreneurs. Her honors include Citizen of the Year from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, Small Business of the Year, ABWA’s Pioneering Woman of the Year, Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year and the Business Leader’s Women Extraordinaire Award.
“This is a dream come true. There’s nothing I’d rather be doing.”
- Phone813-657-2418
- Emaileditor@ospreyobserver.com
Advertising
Kerrie Hoening
Advertising Sales Manager & Representative
FishHawk, Valrico and Corporate Accounts
Kerrie has been building relationships with local businesses since she joined the Osprey Observer in 2005, and today she leads the advertising team. A Tampa Bay native, she was in the second graduating class at Bloomingdale High School and earned a degree in vocal performance from the University of South Florida. Kerrie and her husband, Jeff, have been married since 1993 and have three grown children.
- Phone813-625-1527
- Emailkerrie@ospreyobserver.com
Melissa Hartmann
Advertising Representative
Riverview and SouthShore
Melissa joined the Osprey Observer in 2016 and helps businesses in Riverview and SouthShore reach their neighbors. She’s a mother of two, a grandmother of three and a two-time great-grandmother, and she’s proud to come from five generations of strong women. Away from work, Melissa tends her flower garden, makes handmade crafts and never turns down a good game of poker.
- Phone813-833-7470
- Emailmhartmann@ospreyobserver.com
Jane Owen
Advertising Representative
Brandon and Winthrop
Jane started out writing stories for the Osprey Observer in November 2022 and became the advertising representative for Brandon and Winthrop in February 2025. She’s married to her high school sweetheart, Seth, and they have four grown children. Jane loves being outdoors, and you’ll often find her birding, gardening or out for a run. When she slows down, it’s with a good book.
- Phone541-405-5574
- Emailjowen@ospreyobserver.com
Editorial & Operations
Doug Gilmore
Billing & Digital Operations Manager
Doug co-founded the Osprey Observer with his wife, Marie, in 2001, starting with a neighborhood newsletter in FishHawk Ranch. A Florida native, he manages billing and advertiser accounts and keeps the paper’s technology running, including the Osprey Observer website. Doug and Marie have been married since 1996 and have three sons.
- Phone813-657-2418
- Emaildgilmore@ospreyobserver.com
Jenny Bennett
Business Editor
Jenny joined the Osprey Observer in 2020 and keeps the office running smoothly, handling most of the day-to-day operations. She also writes the Eye On Business and Press Release columns, so if your business has news to share, she’s the person to tell. When she’s not working, Jenny enjoys quilting and curling up with a good book.
- Phone813-657-2418
- Emailjbennett@ospreyobserver.com
Taylor Wells
News Reporter
Taylor has been a copy editor and news reporter for the Osprey Observer since October 2018. He edits articles for the paper, posts them to the Osprey Observer website and writes stories of his own. A Florida native who lives in Valrico, Taylor graduated from Saint Leo University with a bachelor’s degree in English with a focus on professional writing and a minor in multimedia management.
- Phone813-657-2418
- Emailtwells@ospreyobserver.com
Kathi Hayes
Graphics Manager
Kathi lays out the pages of every edition of the Osprey Observer and manages the paper’s graphics, turning stories, photos and ads into the finished paper that lands in readers’ mailboxes.
- Phone813-657-2418
- Emailkhayes@ospreyobserver.com
Bill Andrew
Delivery Manager
Bill has delivered the Osprey Observer since 2023, and his favorite part of the job is seeing everyone along his route. He has played piano for more than six decades and is Director of Music at The Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale. He also performs at several assisted living facilities in the area. In his free time, Bill enjoys his cats and a great day on the golf course.
- Phone813-657-2418
- Emailbandrew@ospreyobserver.com