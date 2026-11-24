Founder, Publisher & Editor

Marie has spent more than two decades informing, connecting and inspiring readers across the Tampa Bay area. She got her start in journalism as a teenager in her hometown of Calgary, Alberta, helping out in the newsroom of The Calgary Sun. It wasn’t long before she was writing stories, some of which landed on the front page.

After marrying Doug in 1996, Marie moved to Tampa and freelanced for the Tampa Tribune and the St. Petersburg Times. In 2001, the couple saw that their growing community needed a paper of its own and started the Osprey Observer as a neighborhood newsletter in FishHawk Ranch. The first official edition was printed in January 2002. Today the paper publishes multiple editions every month, more than 200 pages in all, delivered to more than 80,000 homes.

Marie and her team give back through fundraising, donations and volunteering. After Hurricane Milton, they teamed up with Operation BBQ to deliver more than 300 hot meals to volunteers, helped neighbors clear storm debris and pitched in on the cleanup at Rotary Camp Florida. Marie is also the author of Open For Business! Now What?, a guide for entrepreneurs. Her honors include Citizen of the Year from the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, Small Business of the Year, ABWA’s Pioneering Woman of the Year, Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year and the Business Leader’s Women Extraordinaire Award.