Mike Sedita has heard “no” for a living for more than 20 years. He heard it from insurance customers, from advertisers and from life itself. His new memoir, Built for the Objection, tells how he learned to treat each one as a starting point instead of a dead end.

The book is now available on Amazon in Kindle, paperback and hardcover editions. Sedita is a region coach for Best Version Media and has sold more than $25 million in advertising since 2010. He grew up in WoodRidge, New Jersey, and has lived in the Tampa Bay area since 2019.

Built for the Objection follows Sedita from a North Jersey hometown to banking, car sales and two decades in financial services. In those years, he ran a 65- seat insurance call center that handled 3,500 calls a day. It then traces his years as a partner in an Atlanta, Georgia, media-buying agency and his move to Florida to rebuild.

At Best Version Media, Sedita launched three community magazines on his first day while carrying heavy personal obligations. He went on to set the company’s single-month sales record of more than $558,000 in December 2023. He was named to the company’s Inner Circle every year from 2022 through 2025.

“I didn’t write this book because I always won,” Sedita said. “I wrote it because I got knocked down more times than I can count, and I kept getting back up. If there’s a will, there’s a way.”

The book has 34 short chapters in five parts. Each story carries a practical lesson for salespeople, business owners and anyone starting over. Sedita wrote it to sound the way he talks: direct, a little raw and built to move readers to action.

“Every objection is just a question nobody has answered yet,” Sedita said. “That’s true on a sales call, and it’s true when life hands you a setback. I want people to close this book and go do something in their business the next morning.”

An audiobook read by the author is in production. Sedita is available for interviews, podcasts and speaking engagements on sales, coaching, resilience and rebuilding after a setback.

Built for the Objection is available at www.amazon.com/dp/b0hl9hmxz2.

About The Author

Sedita is a sales performance coach for Best Version Media, where he helps new publishers launch community magazines across the country. He spent 20 years in financial services, including as director of international annuities. He has sold more than $25 million in media since 2010. Sedita is a strategic adviser to 16W Media Group, a Tampa Bay marketing agency. He lives in Apollo Beach with his wife, Kacey.