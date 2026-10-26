The Goddard School, a nationally acclaimed early childhood education franchise, is set to open its first location in Wimauma in late October, joining the more than 30 Goddard Schools in Florida offering an inquiry-based learning experience. The Goddard School of Wimauma is the third Florida school for owners Shekar Laveti and Soujanya Chalumuri, who opened The Goddard School of Lithia – FishHawk in 2017 and The Goddard School of Riverview in 2022.

Located at 10310 Paseo Al Mar Blvd. in Sun City Center, this 17,500-square-foot early childhood education center will have 15 classrooms to provide care for and educate approximately 250 students. Additionally, the school will add 40 teaching jobs to the community.

“As a father of two boys, I understand the importance of finding a high-quality early education program that meets a family’s needs,” said Laveti. “We are excited to provide families in Wimauma and the surrounding communities with an environment where children can build confidence, develop a lifelong love of learning and gain skills they need to thrive in kindergarten and beyond.”

The new school will have an indoor gymnasium, a rock wall and a playground with artificial turf. Additionally, the school will be equipped with hospital-grade sanitization equipment to ensure a healthy environment.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning, embraces how children learn best — through their innate curiosity — because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning features a cutting-edge curriculum developed by a diversely skilled group of educators, researchers, physicians and early childhood experts, as well as built-in assessment of academic and social-emotional progress and family communication via a proprietary app.

Inquiry-based learning, which guides the Wonder of Learning curriculum, is a teaching and learning approach that focuses on the natural curiosity and sense of wonder children bring into the classroom. With teacher-guided inquiry topics, children learn about themselves and the world around them by exploring their interests, investigating concepts and asking questions.

For families interested in learning more about The Goddard School and how to enroll in the new Wimauma location, visit www.goddardschool.com or call 813-535-5350.