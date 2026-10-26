Burrito fans in Apollo Beach have a new option for quick, customizable meals with the opening of a new Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant on U.S. 41.

The restaurant, located at 5571 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach, is scheduled to open Tuesday, October 27, bringing Chipotle’s signature menu and convenient digital pickup service to the growing SouthShore community.

The new location is among several Chipotle restaurants opening across the Tampa Bay area this year. A key feature is the brand’s Chipotlane, a drive-through pickup lane that allows customers to collect orders placed digitally without leaving their vehicles.

The restaurant is expected to operate daily from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m., offering customers a range of customizable meals, including burritos, bowls, tacos and salads made with their choice of ingredients.

Guests can also try limited-time menu offerings, including Pollo Asado, featuring grilled chicken seasoned with garlic and Mexican spices, finished with citrus and fresh lime. Chili Lime Chips, made with fresh tortilla chips seasoned with lime and chili peppers, are another limited-time option.

For customers looking for protein-focused meals, Chipotle also offers a high-protein menu featuring selections with varying protein levels, including a Double High Protein Bowl and a High Protein-High Fiber Bowl. Family meal options provide another way to bring customizable meals home.

Customers can also join Chipotle Rewards, which offers members food rewards and other promotions. New members can sign up online and receive free chips and guacamole with a qualifying purchase, according to the company.

The Apollo Beach opening is part of Chipotle’s broader expansion across the Tampa area. Other new locations have opened in Hudson, Clearwater and Spring Hill, with additional restaurants planned for Land O’ Lakes and Wesley Chapel.

The company is also hiring crew members for its restaurants. According to Chipotle, positions offer competitive benefits that may include crew bonuses, debt-free college degree opportunities, English-as-a-second-language programs and access to mental health care for employees and their families.

Those interested in employment opportunities can visit chipotle.com/careers. For menu details, digital ordering and rewards information, visit www.chipotle.com.

The new restaurant adds another dining option along the U.S. 41 corridor for Apollo Beach residents seeking convenient meals for lunch, dinner or family takeout.