The Sun City Center Men’s Chorus is a nonprofit ensemble dedicated to educating, enriching and entertaining the community by providing vocal training and performance opportunities. The chorus is opening its doors to new members as it prepares for a busy performance season.

The group, which features 40 men singing four part accompanied harmony, welcomes anyone over age 18 who loves music and enjoys working as part of a team. Rehearsals are held on Thursdays from 3-5 p.m. at the Sun City Center United Methodist Church, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, from September through April.

The chorus is currently gearing up for its fall 2026 concerts, scheduled for Sunday, December 6, at 3 p.m. and Monday, December 7, at 7 p.m. Spring performances will follow in the beginning of April 2027. Spring rehearsals begin on January 7, 2027, but newcomers still have time to join this season, with eight rehearsals remaining before the winter concert.

New singers will find a supportive environment where they can explore their voices and build confidence. Jeff Jordon, artistic director, is known for his ability to bring out the best in each performer.

As accompanist Misti Kai explained, “From your first rehearsal, you will find that Jeff has a gift for recognizing each person’s talents and interests and allowing them to grow in their own way.”

The chorus emphasizes enthusiasm, teamwork and a willingness to learn.

“A guiding principle for our team is that every voice matters. Together, we accomplish what none of us could achieve alone,” said David Gwynne, chorus president.

Joining midseason is possible, though readiness depends on each singer’s comfort level. Experienced vocalists may learn the program quickly, while beginners often benefit from attending rehearsals now and performing in the spring.

Audiences can expect concerts that blend familiar favorites with new selections, all presented with humor and personality.

“One of the special things about our chorus is that the experience goes beyond singing notes on a page,” said Paul Kraack, chorus secretary. “Our artistic director brings humor and personality to his introductions, helping audiences connect with the music and the stories behind it. We want people to leave entertained, uplifted and eager to come back.”

To join, interested singers may contact Gwynne at 854-222-5462.