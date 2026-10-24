Bring your friends and family to enjoy live music while supporting a great cause in the Waterset community. Admission to the concerts is free, and the event is open to the public — just bring a nonperishable food donation to support Feeding Tampa Bay. All donations go directly to a local food bank, The Community Cupboard, to help area families in need.

Concerts take place on select Saturdays in the fall from 6-9 p.m. at The Lakeside, located at 7250 Parkshore Dr. in Apollo Beach.*

Each concert will be accompanied by a tasty line-up of local food trucks sure to satisfy! Food trucks will be on-site at 5 p.m.

The Can’t-miss Lineup

On Saturday, October 24, Stella Beat brings the vibrant energy of Latin music to the stage with infectious rhythms and lively performances. Whether you’re dancing all night or simply soaking in the fun atmosphere, their high-energy show is a celebration of music, culture, and fun.

On Saturday, November 7, 501 Band brings the soulful sounds of blues, funk and jazz to the stage with a unique blend of groove-driven music rhythms and captivating musicianship. Based in Orlando, this talented group delivers dynamic live performances filled with energy and feelgood vibes.

On Saturday, November 14, Summer Breeze brings the smooth sounds of yacht rock and classic soft rock to the stage with timeless hits from the ’70s and ’80s. Their laid-back grooves and nostalgic melodies create the perfect soundtrack for an evening of great music and good vibes.

The Cause

Music feeds the soul and food feeds our potential. One hundred percent of every donation you bring goes directly to The Community Cupboard. This local initiative feeds over 500 families every week. Let’s give back, together.

All donations are greatly appreciated! Enter your first name and last name both as Waterset when donating. Feeding Tampa Bay and the Community Cupboard need our help, especially with the holidays coming up soon. All donations will go to helping families in need within our community.

The Community Cupboard and Feeding Tampa Bay would be extremely grateful to receive:

Pasta/pasta sauce.

One lb. white rice.

Canned vegetables (corn, peas, green beans).

Canned fruit.

Canned red or black beans.

Mac and cheese.

Packaged cookies.

For more information, visit www.watersetfl.com/concert/ or call 813-235-0154.

*Dates subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances.