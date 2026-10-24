By Dep. Jeff Merry

On Saturday, November 7, the streets of Ruskin will once again come alive with a proud American tradition — the Ruskin Veterans Day Parade. Beginning at 11 a.m., the parade will travel north along U.S. 41 from Fifth Ave. SE to 11th Ave. NE, bringing together veterans, families, civic organizations, businesses, schools and residents from throughout SouthShore.

At its heart, however, this parade is about one thing: saying thank you to the men and women who served our nation.

This year’s parade carries an especially meaningful message as the community honors its surviving World War II veterans as grand marshals. These remarkable Americans belong to a generation that is disappearing before our eyes. They answered their nation’s call decades ago, often at remarkably young ages, and helped preserve the freedoms that generations of Americans have enjoyed ever since.

Every year, there are fewer opportunities to personally thank a World War II veteran. That makes this year’s parade more than a celebration — it is an opportunity to gather together while we still can, look these heroes in the eyes and simply say, “Thank you for your service.”

The parade also represents something larger about the SouthShore community: the ability to come together for a purpose greater than us.

The Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce recognized the importance of ensuring this beloved tradition continues. Rather than allowing a longstanding community celebration honoring veterans to disappear, the chamber felt compelled to help keep the parade moving forward. The chamber’s involvement reflects an important principle: community traditions survive when people are willing to step forward, work together and take responsibility for preserving them.

And this will truly be a community parade.

Spectators will see colorful krewe floats, Jeep krewes, ROTC cadets, veterans organizations, civic groups, businesses and other community entries making their way down U.S. 41. Each participant brings something different, but they all share the same purpose — honoring America’s veterans.

For the veterans watching from the sidelines, and especially those riding as grand marshals, the parade is a visible reminder that their sacrifices have not been forgotten.

For children, it is a living history lesson.

For families, it is an opportunity to teach the next generation about service and sacrifice.

And for the entire SouthShore community, it is a chance to stand together.

On November 7, Ruskin won’t simply be hosting a parade. It will be making a statement: We remember. We appreciate. We honor.

Most importantly, we will say thank you to the veterans who gave so much so that all of us could enjoy the freedoms we sometimes take for granted.

For the Ruskin Veterans Day Parade, bring your family, bring your American flag, line U.S. 41 and join your neighbors in giving our veterans the welcome and gratitude they deserve.