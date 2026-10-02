By Superintendent Van Ayres

This month, we released the latest Hillsborough County Public Schools Impact Report that highlights the academic achievements from the last school year. The results are worth celebrating.

Our students and educators delivered extraordinary results that reflect the strength of our schools and communities.

The district earned its first A grade in a decade, achieved a 92.8 percent graduation rate at our traditional high schools and reached a 71 percent college and career readiness rate, demonstrating meaningful progress in preparing students for success beyond graduation. For the first time in district history, every school in our Transformation Network earned an A, B or C grade, a powerful testament to the impact of sustained support, strategic investment and the dedication of our educators and staff.

Students achieved a 71 percent Advanced Placement exam pass rate and continued to excel in rigorous academic programs, with hundreds earning International Baccalaureate and Cambridge AICE diplomas.

Across grades three through eight, students made continued gains in both reading and mathematics proficiency, reflecting the effectiveness of focused academic supports and high-quality instruction. This momentum is evident across the district, with more than 120 HCPS schools recognized among the nation’s best, underscoring a culture of excellence that is creating greater opportunities and brighter futures for students in every community we serve.

These achievements represent far more than numbers on a page. Behind every milestone is a teacher who stayed after the bell, a school leader who refused to lower expectations, a family that remained engaged in their child’s success and a student who rose to meet the challenge. They are the result of a community that believes in public education and the transformative opportunities it creates. The latest Impact Report tells that story in full, highlighting the progress we have made together and the momentum we are building for the future.

Progress isn’t a finish line; it’s a foundation. In the year ahead, we will keep investing in early literacy, expanding pathways to college and career and strengthening the culture of support that helps each child reach their full potential. We will celebrate what’s working and continually look for opportunities to grow and improve.

I invite every member of our community to read the complete Impact Report at www.hillsboroughschools.org/impact and join us as we build on this momentum for every student, in every school, in every corner of Hillsborough County.