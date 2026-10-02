After 13 years as an Army officer, John Plumstead made a decision that would take him from leading soldiers to leading businesses.

Plumstead served from Second Lieutenant to Major, taught at West Point and led soldiers in combat before taking off his uniform in 2022.

“I never went and got a job. Not one day of it,” Plumstead said.

Instead, he continued building on a path he had already started while serving. Plumstead had been investing in real estate on active duty and, by the time he separated from the Army, was raising outside capital for self-storage investments.

Today, he has built a seven-figure business, closed more than $20 million in real estate deals and completed more than 100 residential flips.

His entrepreneurial philosophy is straightforward.

“Every business I own has the same two problems. It needs people, and it needs customers,” he said. “I solved both for myself before I ever sold either one to anyone else.”

Through Bravo Company Digital, Plumstead helps businesses address both.

The company provides full-time, college-educated professionals for roles ranging from sales development and bookkeeping to customer service, permitting, operations and executive assistance. It also provides lead-generation services through Meta advertising, outbound marketing and fractional CMO services.

Plumstead also founded East of Tampa, a hyperlocal media company focused on Eastern Hillsborough County. The platform has grown to more than 5,000 newsletter subscribers, 18,000 social media followers and more than 2 million monthly content views, while supporting local businesses through advertising.

His other ventures include Gray Line Investments, a veteran-owned real estate company focused on self-storage and industrial properties, and Team Plumstead, the residential real estate team he operates with his wife, Danielle.

Outside of business, Plumstead remains focused on community and family. He coaches Pop Warner football and serves as athletic director for the FishHawk Spartans, where his wife also serves as league manager. The Plumsteads are raising four sons in FishHawk after their children spent their early years living in 10 states over 10 years. For Plumstead, the common thread connecting military service, entrepreneurship, coaching and fatherhood is intensity.

“Football. Building businesses. Competing. Anything that rewards intensity,” he said. “I’m a high achiever, I tend to go all in, and I like that about myself.