On Wednesday, November 4, Sandy’s Daughter Dementia Education will be presenting a workshop, Dementia and the Holidays, Compassionate Conversations, at UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County, located at 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner.

Many families come together over the holiday season to celebrate. Many families also need to have conversations about the future of the finances, legal needs, care needs and living situations of their older family members. Sandy’s Daughter founder CherylAnn Haley is bringing together three local professionals to share key points to cover.

Haley will share Positive Approach to Care skills to make these conversations productive and compassionate as families create a plan to move forward. Jonathan Pittmann from Edward Jones understands the importance of family relationships and wealth management. He will present strategies to preserve both.

State laws vary, and it is important for families to understand and update plans specific to Florida. Tina Spinks of Florida Elder Law & Legacy Planning will break down the legal needs in Florida.

For some families, a change in living arrangements may become necessary. Mary Curtis Pizzano of Assisted Living Locators will explain the distinct types of options available for those looking for independent or assisted living or memory care communities. Whether a person chooses to age in place or relocate closer to family, Pizzano can help families navigate the changes.

While hosted by Sandy’s Daughter Dementia Education, this workshop is open to anyone who may need to navigate these changes in upcoming years. Please RSVP to 941-626-7447 or sandysdaughter@outlook.com.