By Maribel Medina

Tampa Bay Water continues to make significant progress on the construction of the new South Hillsborough Pipeline, and those efforts have been made easier by the cooperation of residents, business owners and drivers to make accommodations as they endure temporary inconveniences.

To help businesses continue to attract customers and help customers remember those businesses are still open and operating, we are unveiling a new Shop Local section on https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com. It makes it easier to discover businesses along and near the pipeline route whether grabbing lunch, meeting a friend for dinner, shopping for everyday essentials, going to a medical or dental appointment or scheduling a service.

You may find a longtime favorite or discover someplace new. Grab a coffee at Scooter’s Coffee, enjoy a quick bite at Culver’s, get back on track at Fitness Forge or stop by Danny’s Deli for lunch. Take care of your health at Brandon Medical Center, find the perfect piece at Nova Furniture or treat your pet to a stay at Canine Cabana. These are just a few of the many businesses continuing to welcome customers throughout construction.

Every visit makes a difference. By continuing to shop, dine and patronize local businesses, you help ensure the unique places that make this community feel like home will make it through this construction period and be well-positioned to succeed after the pipeline is in place.

The website will also feature local deals, promotions and events, giving residents another reason to visit businesses throughout the corridor. Business owners can submit upcoming offers or events through the project website, https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/shop-local/.

There are also opportunities for businesses in need of support. If you are a business owner, Tampa Bay Water is here to help. Visit the new page to request additional promotion and support.

At the same time, visitors can use the website to review construction updates, closures and detours and sign up for email alerts.

We are all in this together — Tampa Bay Water, Hillsborough County, local businesses, residents and the entire South Hillsborough County community. Embrace the Shop Local campaign and check out the new business directory on the website. A construction detour may add a few minutes to your trip, but your continued support of local businesses along the pipeline route will help them cope now and flourish later.