They’re gearing up for Flight to Honor Polk Mission 12 to fly local military veterans to Washington, D.C. where they will spend a day visiting monuments and shrines dedicated to the historical sacrifices of their youth.

The airborne missions began in 2015 and give veterans a chance to visit the places where the nation honors those who have served in the armed forces and shaped its history as called upon to do so in times of war and peace.

The process of accepting applications from veterans who fly free of charge and guardians who accompany them on the daylong roundtrip journey that begins the morning of Tuesday, April 27, 2027 has begun. The flights take off from Lakeland Linder International Airport for the approximately two-hour journey early in the day and return that night. An orientation for participants is scheduled for Sunday, April 25, 2027.

Priority for the flights is given to those dealing with severe medical conditions first, followed by veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

Designated guardians who volunteer to serve on the missions accompany the veterans during the honor mission. The guardians’ purpose is to assist veterans with the travel and memorial sightseeing activities. If a guardian applicant is chosen to participate, a $500 donation to defray the cost of the mission will be requested. Guardians are assigned to a veteran in the order that applications are received.

The Flight to Honor missions are one way the Polk County Veterans Council fulfills its mission to support veterans and the military community.

“The Polk County Veterans Council is committed to recognizing and supporting Military Veterans,” Gary Clark, chairman of the Polk County Veterans Council and a retired Air Force colonel wrote in an email.

“Flight to Honor #12 veteran participants will be largely Vietnam War and Vietnam Era Veterans. Our goal is to show these veterans that their service was appreciated. The support we receive from the community attests to this goal not just in the Welcome Home celebration but also in the monetary donations received to fund the mission.”

You can get the latest details about Flight to Honor Polk including an application and information about donating to support Mission 12 at https://polkveteranscouncil.com/.