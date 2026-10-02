Voters will decide three statewide constitutional amendments and three Hillsborough County questions this fall. Statewide amendments need at least 60 percent ‘yes’ votes to pass. County questions need a simple majority.

Statewide Amendments

Amendment 1: A Bigger “Rainy Day Fund” for the State

Florida keeps a savings account, called the Budget Stabilization Fund, to cover emergencies and budget shortfalls. Right now, it can hold up to 10 percent of the state’s general tax collections. This amendment would raise that limit to 25 percent.

It would also require lawmakers to set aside money each year, either $750 million or whatever amount is needed to reach the 25 percent limit, whichever is smaller, unless certain conditions apply. Lawmakers could still take money out for critical state needs.

A YES vote means the state would be required to save more money each year, with a higher cap on its reserves.

A NO vote keeps the current 10 percent limit and no required yearly deposit.

Amendment 2: No Property Tax on Farm Equipment

This amendment would stop counties from charging property tax on equipment and other personal property kept on farmland, such as tractors, tools and machinery. To qualify, the property must be used to produce farm products or for agritourism (farm tours, U-pick operations and similar activities), and must be owned by the person who owns or leases the land.

If approved, it would begin with the 2027 tax year.

A YES vote exempts qualifying farm equipment from property taxes.

A NO vote keeps taxing it as it is today.

Amendment 3: Bigger Homestead Exemption and Changes to Local Property Taxes

This is the most far-reaching measure on the ballot. It does several things.

Bigger break for homeowners. People who live in their own homes would get a much larger homestead exemption, the portion of a home’s value that can’t be taxed. It would rise to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, then grow with inflation. The larger exemption applies to city, county and other local taxes, but not to school taxes.

Local option to go further. Counties and cities could choose to raise the exemption even higher, up to a home’s full value. Special taxing districts could do the same if their voters approve.

Newcomers wait. People who aren’t Florida residents by Dec. 31, 2026, would get the current, smaller exemption when they buy a home here. The bigger exemption would start in their fifth year.

Smaller increases for other properties. Right now, yearly increases in the taxable value of rental homes, second homes and business property are capped at 10 percent. This would lower that cap to 5 percent.

Limits on how property tax money is spent. Counties and cities would have to spend property tax dollars on public safety, schools and education, infrastructure, natural resources, debt payments, employee retirement, and government operations. Local officials could approve other spending unless state law forbids it.

The changes would take effect January 1, 2027.

A YES vote means lower property taxes for many homeowners and property owners, with less revenue for local governments and new rules on how it’s spent.

A NO vote keeps the current exemption, cap and spending rules.

Hillsborough County Questions Referendum 1: Should Voters Elect the School Superintendent?

Today, the Hillsborough County School Board hires the superintendent who runs the school district. This question asks whether that job should instead be filled by voters in a partisan election, with candidates running as Republicans, Democrats or other parties. The first election would be in November 2028, for a four-year term.

A YES vote makes the superintendent an elected official.

A NO vote keeps the School Board in charge of hiring.

Referendum 2: More County Commissioners, All Elected by District

The county commission now has seven members: four elected by voters in their own districts and three elected countywide. This change would expand the board to nine members, and later to 11 once the county’s population reaches 2.5 million.

Every commissioner would be elected only by voters living in his or her district, ending countywide seats.

A YES vote enlarges the commission and makes all seats district-based.

A NO vote keeps the current seven-member board.

Referendum 3: Continue the Half-Cent Sales Tax for Schools

Hillsborough voters approved a half-cent school sales tax in 2018, and it is set to expire in 2028. This question asks whether to keep it for another 10 years, starting January 1, 2029. It is not a new tax.

The money would pay for replacing and repairing school air conditioning, building and upgrading schools, adding security improvements and other maintenance. A YES vote continues the tax through 2038.

A NO vote lets the tax end as scheduled.