Blissologie Donates 3D Tattoos

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Blissologie Beauty, located at 101 Flamingo Dr. in Apollo Beach, is launching a special community initiative to provide two breast cancer survivors with complimentary 3D areola tattoo restoration services. 3D areola tattooing is a specialized paramedical tattoo technique that recreates the natural appearance of the areola and nipple following breast surgery and reconstruction. For many breast cancer survivors, this can be a meaningful final step in their reconstruction journey and help restore a sense of confidence and wholeness.

Throughout October, Blissologie will be accepting applications from local breast cancer survivors who have undergone breast reconstruction and are interested in receiving this service. Those interested in applying or learning more can contact it privately at blissologie.info@gmail.com.

Annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run Benefitting A Kitten Place

Animal lovers are invited to lace up their sneakers and make a lifesaving difference at the sixth annual Black Cat 5K Fun Run, presented by The Fuddy Fund and benefiting A Kitten Place, a local nonprofit rescue dedicated to saving homeless cats and kittens throughout the Tampa Bay area.

The untimed 5K fun run and 1-mile walk will take place on Saturday, October 24, in the Twin Lakes neighborhood at 3002 Beaver Pond Trail in Valrico, bringing together runners, walkers, families and animal lovers for a morning of fun while raising funds for cats in need.

This year’s event has an exciting new focus: fundraising through teams and individual participants. Organizers hope to expand the event’s impact by encouraging supporters to create fundraising teams, invite friends and family to donate, and compete for fun prizes along the way. Registration is now open.

For registration, fundraising information, sponsorship opportunities or more information about A Kitten Place, visit https://akittenplace.org/events/.

Sidekicks Family Martial Arts Makes Donation To A Kid’s Place Of Tampa Bay

Sidekicks Family Martial Arts is proud to announce that its students and families have collected 1,103 pairs of socks to benefit A Kid’s Place of Tampa Bay, providing a practical and meaningful donation to support children in foster care throughout the Tampa Bay community. The sock drive is part of Sidekicks Family Martial Arts’ ongoing commitment to developing students who understand that excellence extends far beyond their performance in martial arts.

At Sidekicks, students are encouraged to embrace the idea that a black belt mentality isn’t simply about learning how to kick and punch well. It is about becoming the kind of person who looks beyond themselves, recognizes opportunities to help others and uses their strengths to make a positive impact in their community.

Sidekicks Family Martial Arts is located at 16132 Churchview Dr., Ste. 210., in Lithia. Call 813-308-0306 or visit its website at www.ilovesidekicks.com for more information.

Nova Furniture Opens

Nova Furniture is celebrating the grand opening of its new Brandon showroom with a three-day grand opening weekend celebration from Friday through Sunday, October 2-4, at 225 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Nova Furniture offers living room, bedroom and dining room furniture, mattresses, home accents and more, with a focus on quality furniture at affordable prices and an exceptional shopping experience.

The celebration officially begins Friday morning with the opening address and ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m., followed by doors opening at 10 a.m. Throughout the weekend, guests can enjoy entertainment, family fun, food, face painting, giveaways and special in-store activities.

Dillard’s Fashion Show

Dillard’s department store is hosting a fashion show on Sunday, October 11, at its Brandon Exchange location. The show will feature two iconic brands, Tommy Bahama and Nic+Zoe, both featuring relaxed luxury and effortless style with beautiful modern details. The show will also be accompanied by a book signing by Dr. Pamela Duggan, a 37-year Army veteran and cancer survivor. Her book, The Invisible Hand, is a powerful journey of faith, resilience and triumph.

Please call 813-653-4436 to reserve your place.

Veterans Day Appreciation Event

RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop is teaming up with VetAble Technologies, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business focused on serving the federal government with technology solutions, to honor all who served. As a small token of gratitude, they are offering free professional haircuts to all U.S. veterans on Veterans Day — Wednesday, November 11.

A complementary men’s haircut has a $35 value. If the shop reaches capacity, veterans who visit in person on November 11 will receive a free haircut gift card to redeem at a later date. Food and refreshments will be sponsored by Gasparilla Pizzeria.

Veterans only; to reserve an appointment, please call 813-820-3757. RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop is located at 11296 Sullivan St. in Riverview and is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.