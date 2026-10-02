By Dale Bliss

There is something about the arrival of fall that brings a little extra excitement to the air. Cooler mornings, changing colors and the return of pumpkins, hay bales and fall decorations all signal that the season has arrived.

For families in Brandon, Valrico and FishHawk, one of those familiar signs of fall has been Dave’s Pumpkin Patch, a local tradition that has been welcoming families for more than 25 years.

Located at 106 E. Lumsden Ave. at the northeast corner of Lumsden Road and Parsons Avenue in Brandon, Dave’s Pumpkin Patch returns each October with pumpkins in a variety of shapes, sizes and colors. The family-owned business has supported local Brandon, Valrico and FishHawk PTAs since 1998.

Owner Dave Morrow got his start in the pumpkin business in 1996 when he helped his son sell pumpkins through school. Two years later, he opened his own pumpkin operation, creating a seasonal tradition that continues today.

“My most favorable part of the operation is seeing how the little kids react to all the pumpkins and how they make them smile,” Morrow said.

The pumpkin selection includes pie pumpkins, mini pumpkins, jack-o’-lantern pumpkins, white pumpkins, blue pumpkins and gourds. Families can also find corn stalks, hay and straw bales and garden mums to add a little fall flair at home.

And for families looking to capture the season, the pumpkin lot offers plenty of opportunities for photos. Visitors are encouraged to bring their cameras and take pictures among the pumpkins and fall displays.

Every once in a while, Morrow also brings in some especially large pumpkins, including ‘Big Mac’ pumpkins that can weigh 70-80 pounds.

Dave’s Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to operate from now through Saturday, October 31. Hours are Monday through Friday, 1-8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Pumpkins are listed as starting at $4.

Whether searching for the perfect pumpkin to carve, decorating the front porch or simply taking a family photo to mark the season, Dave’s Pumpkin Patch continues to offer a familiar reminder that fall has arrived in Brandon.

For more information, visit https://daveschristmastreelot.com/ or call 813-843-8182.