As the weather cools, it’s the perfect time to join an easy, supportive way to become more active. Let’s Walk Florida!, hosted by University of Florida (UF) Extension, is a statewide virtual educational program designed to help Floridians achieve and maintain health through physical activity. Let’s Walk Florida! meets you where you are — both in terms of physical location and your current fitness level.

The statewide physical activity challenge runs from Monday, October 5, through Monday, November 23.

This program is designed for all fitness levels, and despite the name, you do not have to walk to participate. Any intentional physical activity counts, including swimming, biking, dancing and walking. Participants will be counting minutes of intentional physical activity, not steps.

Participants receive:

Weekly Health eGuides delivered to your phone or email.

Weekly educational sessions with UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) health educators.

A virtual community to track your progress for accountability and support.

Weekly physical activity challenges.

A statewide tracking dashboard where participants can see progress.

An official finisher medal and certificate of completion.

Opportunities to win prizes.

Register to participate via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/1999046640314.

There is a nominal fee of $15 to participate, and scholarships are available if needed.

For questions about the program, please contact Andrea Nikolai, UF/IFAS Extension Polk County Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at andreanikolai@ufl.edu or 863-519-1072.

UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is the home of UF/IFAS Extension Family and Consumer Sciences, providing research-based education in nutrition and wellness, food safety, personal finance and more to improve Floridians’ quality of life. With Let’s Walk Florida!, the goal is simple: move more, wherever you are, and be part of a community of Floridians working toward better health together.

About UF/IFAS

The mission of the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is to develop knowledge relevant to agricultural, human and natural resources and to make that knowledge available to sustain and enhance the quality of human life. With more than a dozen research facilities, 67 county Extension offices and award-winning students and faculty in the UF College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, UF/IFAS brings science-based solutions to the state’s agricultural and natural resources industries, and all Florida residents.