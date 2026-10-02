The MOMbies of FishHawk are returning to Park Square for another evening of family-friendly Halloween fun, community spirit and support for breast cancer research. This year, the group of dancing moms hopes to put on its biggest show yet.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 25, at Park Square Plaza, located at 16132 Churchview Dr., in Lithia. Before the main event, families can enjoy raffles and prizes, face painting, a kids’ costume contest, photo booth pictures and other Halloween activities.

At 6:30 p.m., the MOMbies take the stage for their highly anticipated annual performance, a flash-mob-style routine set to Michael Jackson’s 1982 hit “Thriller.”

Whether they have seen the MOMbies before or are catching the show for the first time, attendees are encouraged to come dressed for the occasion and bring family, friends and neighbors.

The group was founded by FishHawk resident Andrea Young after she saw a viral video of the original MOMbies, a movement that began in Fairfield, Connecticut, in 2016. Inspired to bring the tradition to Florida, she launched the FishHawk chapter, which gave its first performance in 2023. The group has returned to Park Square every October since, turning the routine into a neighborhood Halloween tradition.

Young said 31 MOMbies are already training for this year’s show.

“The performance is open to the public and we would love the community to come out and support this event and this important cause,” she said.

Behind the costumes and choreography is a serious purpose. Their performances double as community fundraisers, with all proceeds donated to The Cancer Couch Foundation, which funds metastatic breast cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. This year, every donation will be matched, doubling its impact.

In 2023, its first year, the group raised more than $7,000 for the cause.

Residents who want to support the cause before the big night have two more chances. The MOMbies will host music bingo at 6 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at JF Kicks. They will also have a tent at FishHawk’s fall festival on Saturday, October 24, where visitors can stop by to meet the group.

To learn more about the group’s mission and upcoming events, follow FishHawk MOMbies on Facebook and @fishhawk_mombies on Instagram.