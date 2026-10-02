WRX — Tires: 245/40R18; wheelbase: 105.2 inches; length: 183.8 inches; height: 57.8 inches; width: 71.9 inches; weight: 3,351 pounds; fuel capacity: 16.6 gallons; city/hwy./comb.: 19/26/22 mpg; website: www.subaru.com.

After a 2025 hiatus, the WRX base trim is back in the fold for the year.

Base-priced at just $32,495, the high-performance sports sedan comes with a standard six-speed manual gearbox and, of course, Subaru’s renowned all-wheel-drive system offered on all its vehicles. The WRX is one of just a handful of stick-shift sedans still available on the market; so purists, here’s a chance to buy this affordable ride!

Under the hood resides a 2.4-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder turbocharged/intercooled engine cranking out a substantial 271 horsepower at 5,600 rpm and 258 pounds-feet of torque at 5,200 rpm. Whether navigating peak- hour traffic or merging into a tight spot, the manual transmission is absolutely flawless and a blast to shift. A MacPherson strut front and double wishbone rear suspension soak bumps and potholes with sure-footedness and self-assurance. The electric power rack-and-pinion steering returns a weighted, direct response to the driver’s input. The WRX remains stable under heavy braking thanks to forceful 12.4-inch ventilated front and 11.4-inch solid rear discs.

Up front, the signature hexagonal mesh grille with a centered Subaru star cluster emblem is surrounded by C-shaped LED headlights to result in a handsome appearance. Atop the aluminum hood sits a protruding but noticeable, practical scoop. Also distinct is WRX red badging on the grille and rear trunk lid.

This being a bare-bones model, the well-laid-out cabin is adorned in black cloth upholstery with eye-catching red stitches. Forget power front seats, but the twin cockpit is endowed with crystal-clear electroluminescent gauge displays for speedometer, tachometer, fuel and coolant temperature. New for 2026 is a standard push-button start. An 11.6-inch tablet-style vertical display serves as your infotainment reading matched by physical buttons for audio volume, tune and temp control. The 12.5-cubic-foot trunk capacity affords space for couple suitcases and carry-ons to haul on a weekend trip. Basic conveniences include the dual auto AC, 60/40-fold rear seat, flat-bottomed leather steering column, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry, six-speaker sound system, dual USB ports and aluminum alloy pedals.

Dual front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, driver knee airbag, four-wheel antilock brakes with electronic brake distribution and brake assist, vehicle dynamic control, active front seat head restraints, active torque vectoring, EyeSight (adaptive cruise control, pre-collision and front cross-traffic brakes, lane-sway/center/departure warning), blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, rearview camera, remote keyless entry, tire pressure monitoring system and daytime running lights are standard.

A compelling engine, airy cabin, easier-on-the-wallet price tag and, best of all, all-wheel drive makes the WRX a wise pick for a potential sport sedan buyer. It is just perfect for the everyday chore.

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