By Emma Snider

The Logan Michael Stolberg Foundation, also known as Logan’s Heroes, is holding an exciting upcoming event: ‘A Night to Bet on Hope.’

Logan’s Heroes was founded by Randy and Jennifer Stolberg after they lost their son, Logan Stolberg, who was diagnosed with leukemia at age 14 and underwent treatment for 22 months before passing away at age 16. During Logan’s treatment, he received tons of support and kindness, and he wanted to find a way to spread that support to other children going through cancer treatment. Because of Logan’s desire to give back, Logan’s Heroes mission is to help children going through cancer treatment have experiences that allow them to simply feel like kids again.

Currently, Logan’s legacy is carried on by providing fun-filled duffle bags to pediatric cancer patients. Logan’s heroes have grown to support six children’s hospitals with no plans to stop expanding.

Randy and Jennifer stated, “For our family, every duffle bag is a way of carrying Logan’s kindness forward and reminding another child and family that they are not alone.”

Logan’s Heroes’ A Night to Bet on Hope is a casino night fundraiser that will be held on Friday, October 23, from 6-10 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. This adults-only evening will be filled with food, music, casino-style entertainment, raffles, a silent auction and a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together to support children who are battling cancer. All proceeds from the event will go towards the creation of the duffle bags and Logan’s Heroes’ continuous efforts to aid and comfort children throughout their cancer treatment.

This fun-filled event has the meaningful purpose of continuing the mission Logan’s life inspired.

“Logan’s Heroes is our way of making sure Logan’s kindness continues to reach children he never had the chance to meet. If one of our duffle bags can give a child a smile, a little comfort or even a few minutes to simply feel like a kid instead of a cancer patient, then Logan’s legacy is still doing exactly what he wanted it to do,” said Jennifer.

Logan’s Heroes would like to highlight that Logan was so much more than his cancer diagnosis. Logan’s sense of humor, caring heart, love for gaming, dedication to Brazilian jiu-jitsu and dreams to become a pediatric oncologist to help other children battling cancer is what he is remembered for.

“That is an important part of Logan’s Heroes. We want people to remember that behind every diagnosis is a child with a personality, interests, dreams and a family who loves them. Our mission is to bring joy and hope into some of their hardest days while continuing the legacy of a remarkable 16-year-old who wanted to give back,” said Randy and Jennifer.

For more details or to get involved, visit www.logansheroes.org.