FishHawk West Trail Closed Tomorrow

Due to schedule adjustments, on Friday, October 2, the contractor will close the paved trail just east of the FishHawk Ranch West community for South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. This work will include tree trimming, site prep, excavation, installation and restoration. For safety, this trail will remain closed for approximately 6-8 months. Crews will work from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Follow FishHawk Boulevard Sidewalk Detour

The sidewalk on the north side of FishHawk Boulevard is now closed between FishHawk Ridge Drive and the western edge of the FishHawk Sports Complex. However, some people, mainly students traveling to and from Newsome High School and Randall Middle School, are still using the sidewalk illegally, many times by moving barricades and barrels out of the way to gain access.

Walking or biking through the construction zone is unsafe. Construction of the South Hillsborough Pipeline in this area involves excavating a 40-foot-deep pit near the sidewalk and requires heavy equipment such as dump trucks, excavators and cranes to maneuver in and around the construction zone. The closed sidewalk runs through the middle of this dangerous construction activity.

Pedestrians and students should avoid the area. Stay safe by using the sidewalk on the south side of FishHawk Boulevard. Crosswalks are available at FishHawk Ridge Drive and FishHawk Crossing Boulevard.

Detour Information:

Newsome High School and Randall Middle School: Students traveling from areas west of Newsome High School or Randall Middle School should use the south sidewalk along FishHawk Boulevard and cross to the north at FishHawk Crossing Boulevard.

FishHawk Ranch: FishHawk Ranch residents traveling east should use the crosswalk at FishHawk Ridge Drive to access the south sidewalk, continue east along FishHawk Boulevard and cross back to the north side at FishHawk Crossing Boulevard.

FishHawk Sports Complex: Pedestrians traveling from the west to the FishHawk Sports Complex should use the south sidewalk along FishHawk Boulevard and cross to the north side at FishHawk Crossing Boulevard, then travel west toward the Sports Complex.

A small section of the south sidewalk just west of Julestarz Dance Academy will also be detoured around the construction zone. Safety fencing will be installed to provide a safe path around the work area.

As a reminder, please follow all posted detour signs and use caution when driving, walking or biking in the area.

For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.