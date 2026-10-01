Scouts from Troop 665 spent the past year reaching new heights, exploring history beneath the sea and enduring extreme cold through three of Scouting America’s premier high-adventure programs. Boy Scout Troop 665 truly lived up to their motto, “On the edge of adventure.” Whether climbing a mountain, operating as a sailing crew or relying on one another in the winter wilderness, the Scouts developed resilience, confidence, leadership and self-reliance. Troop 665 thanks their adult leaders, parents, volunteers and community supporters whose training, planning and encouragement made these memorable adventures possible.

The troop’s first winter adventure took them to Northern Tier near Ely, Minnesota, where they learned cold-weather survival skills and slept in a snow shelter the scouts built, during subzero temperatures. The Scouts learned valuable skills and experienced life in snow and cold weather conditions.

At Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, the Scouts completed a demanding back country trek, covering more than 59 miles, and climbed Mount Baldy, rising more than 12,000 feet above sea level. Carrying their own equipment, preparing meals, navigating mountain trails and encouraging one another through the effects of distance and altitude tested their endurance, preparation and teamwork.

At Florida Sea Base in Islamorada, the Scouts exchanged mountain trails for open water as they learned sailing, navigation, fishing, snorkeling and the responsibilities of living aboard a 40-foot sailboat. A highlight of the adventure was snorkeling over the wreck of the San Pedro, a Spanish galleon that sank in 1733 in the Florida Keys. The experience allowed the Scouts to explore maritime history while observing the coral, fish and other marine life that now inhabit the wreck site.

Boy Scout Troop 665 meets on Tuesdays at 7-8:30 p.m., at Grace Community Methodist Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. If you are interested in learning outdoor skills and leadership, come and visit a troop meeting.