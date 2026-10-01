Fishhawk Ranch residents have a new spot for burritos and bowls. Chipotle Mexican Grill opened its newest restaurant on September 22 at 16509 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia, one of four locations the chain is opening across the Tampa Bay area this month.

Ramon Gomez, CTM of the FishHawk Ranch restaurant, came to the new store from Chipotle’s Gibsonton location. He said the first days have been busy.

“The grand opening is going very well, and we are being welcomed by the community. We have had a great response and a very busy opening,” Gomez said.

Like the other three new restaurants, the FishHawk location features a Chipotlane, a drive-through lane where customers can pick up orders placed through the Chipotle app or website without leaving their cars.

The chain opened a restaurant at 1185 S. Broad St. in Brooksville on September 16. Two more opened on September 29, one at 22820 State Rd. 54 in Lutz, near Land O’ Lakes, and one at 16680 E. State Rd. 64 in Bradenton, in the northeast Lakewood Ranch area.

All four restaurants are open daily from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.

Diners can also try two limited-time items. Pollo asado is grilled chicken seasoned with garlic, Mexican spices and cilantro, finished with citrus and lime. Chili lime chips are tortilla chips seasoned with lime and chili peppers.

The restaurants also serve Chipotle’s high protein menu, with items ranging from 15-81 grams of protein, including the Double High Protein Bowl, the High Protein-High Fiber Bowl and a High Protein Cup snack. A single chicken taco starts at $3.50. Family meals are available for groups eating at home.

New members of the Chipotle Rewards program, which offers monthly free food drops and birthday rewards, receive free chips and guacamole with a purchase. Customers can enroll at https://chipotle.com/rewards.

The company is hiring about 30 employees at each of the four new restaurants. Benefits include a crew bonus that can equal an extra month’s pay each year, a debt-free college degree program, English as a second language classes and access to mental health care for employees and their families.

Applications are available at https://chipotle.com/careers.

Local groups and organizations can also set up fundraisers through Chipotle to benefit community causes.