Thanksgiving morning in FishHawk will once again begin with running shoes, community spirit and a little friendly competition when the 18th annual FishHawk Turkey Trot takes place on Thursday, November 26.

The annual family-friendly event will begin at 5668 FishHawk Crossing Blvd. in Lithia and welcomes runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose from timed 5K and 10K races, an untimed 5K, a Fun Run and a Mini-Run.

More than a race, the FishHawk Turkey Trot supports Seeds of Hope, a local nonprofit dedicated to helping provide food to individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. Proceeds from the event help fund Seeds of Hope’s food distribution programs and provide groceries to local families throughout the year.

The tradition began in 2009 when Leda Eaton and her teenage children, Wesley and Allie, wanted to create a local Thanksgiving race that would give students an opportunity to earn volunteer hours while giving back to their community.

“There wasn’t a local turkey trot, and I thought it’d be nice for families to have one close to FishHawk,” Eaton said.

The event has grown significantly since then. Last year, more than 3,000 participants took part, while hundreds of volunteers help each year with registration, water stations, staging and other race-day activities.

Eaton said the event also helped open her eyes to the issue of food insecurity in the community and ultimately inspired the creation of Seeds of Hope.

The 2026 event will offer shirts while supplies last, with medals limited to the first 3,500 participants. Early packet pickup will be available on Wednesday, November 25, from 12 Noon-7 p.m. at the Palmetto Club, located at 17004 Dorman Rd. in Lithia.

Race-day packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m., with the timed 5K and 10K starting at 8 a.m. The untimed 5K begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by the Fun Run and Mini-Run at 9:15 a.m.

Race-day registration will also open at 6:30 a.m. in the FishHawk Publix parking lot. Organizers encourage participants to arrive about an hour before their scheduled race due to parking and event traffic.

Registration is available online through RunSignUp. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting sponsor@sohopefl.org. Questions about the event can be directed to admin@sohopefl.org. For more information, visit https://runsignup.com/race/donate/fl/lithia/fishhawkturkeytrot.