Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is hosting in person and virtual meetings about the Half-Penny Promise referendum that will appear on the November ballot.

The town halls are part of the district’s commitment to providing voters with information about the Half-Penny Promise, including projects completed through the current program, ongoing investments in school facilities, and what reauthorization would mean for students and schools in the future.

“The Half-Penny Promise has supported major improvements in our schools, and these town halls will give residents a chance to learn more about the program, hear from district leaders, and understand how funds have been invested over time,” said Superintendent Van Ayres.

Since its approval in 2018, more than $1.5 billion has been invested in schools, 1,000 projects have been completed and the average cost to Hillsborough County households is $8 per month. An additional 25 percent of the fund is paid by tourists. Groceries and prescriptions are exempt, as are anything above the first $5,000 of a purchase.

Several in-person meetings were held at schools across the district with one final virtual opportunity meeting remaining on Wednesday, October 14, from 6-7 p.m. on Microsoft Teams at https://rb.gy/0in6ib.

Members of the district’s independent Citizen Oversight Committee will also participate in the meetings, sharing their perspective on accountability, transparency and how the Half-Penny Promise dollars have been monitored since the program began. The committee is made up of community leaders who review spending and ensure funds are spent as intended.

Since voters approved the Half-Penny Sales Tax in 2018, Hillsborough County Public Schools has invested more than $1.326 billion in school improvements, with more than $716 million awarded to local businesses. These investments have transformed learning environments across the district through critical upgrades such as air-conditioning replacements, roof renovations, enhanced safety and security measures and other essential infrastructure projects. Dedicated exclusively to capital improvements, the program operates with full transparency through independent oversight and regular public reporting, ensuring taxpayer dollars are invested responsibly and effectively in our schools.

It appears on the ballot as Referendum 3: Continue the Half-Cent Sales Tax for Schools. This question asks whether to keep it for another 10 years, starting January 1, 2029. It is not a new tax.

A YES vote continues the tax through 2038. A NO vote lets the tax end as scheduled.

To learn more about the Half Penny Promise, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/half-penny-sales-tax-referendum.