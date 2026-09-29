Clearing Starts Today Near FishHawk West

Crews have finished relocating gopher tortoises from the temporary and permanent construction easements just east of the FishHawk Ranch West community and will begin clearing trees and shrubs from the area today. Work will take place from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. and is expected to last approximately four weeks, barring unforeseen circumstances.

This section of the South Hillsborough Pipeline route starts at FishHawk Boulevard just east of Hometown Lane. Crews will start at FishHawk Boulevard and proceed south past Watercolor Drive, Quintessa Lane and Lambert Bridge Lane to Boyette Road.

Crews will work under the guidance of a certified arborist as they trim tree canopies and remove trees and shrubs to make space for heavy machinery.

Donneymoor Drive Now Open at Boyette Road

Donneymoor Drive is now open at Boyette Road as crews completed open-trench construction through the intersection.

Over the next two weeks, crews will continue open-trench construction east along Boyette Road toward the River Oaks Treatment Center before progressing toward Wickerwood Court through early November, weather permitting.

As a reminder, please use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area.

Thank you for your continued patience as crews work to complete the South Hillsborough Pipeline Project as safely and efficiently as possible.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.