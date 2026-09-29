As early as 7 a.m. on Monday, October 5, El Greco Drive will be closed at the intersection of Ronele Drive for South Hillsborough Pipeline construction. This closure is expected to last approximately one week, weather permitting. Local access will be maintained to El Greco Drive from John Moore Road.

Ronele Drive will remain closed to through traffic as open-trench pipeline installation continues east toward John Moore Road.

Additional Detour Information:

Ronele Drive residents west of El Greco Drive can access the area from South Kings Avenue.

Ronele Drive residents east of El Greco Drive can access the area from John Moore Road.

Visitors to the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center can continue to access the center’s Kings Avenue entrance from northbound South Kings Avenue or the Ronele entrance via northbound South Kings Avenue to Ronele Drive.

Open-trench construction along Ronele Drive will continue east toward John Moore Road over the next two months. Crews will work Monday through Saturday, from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Please continue to use caution when driving, biking or walking in the area. For more information, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.