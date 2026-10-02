Fitness Forge is about more than simply getting through a workout. At the private personal training facility in Riverview, owners Brett Daven and Taylor Green are creating an environment where clients can feel supported, challenged and genuinely cared for as they work toward their goals.

Fitness Forge was founded by the two longtime friends, who share a passion for fitness and serving others. Daven began personal training in 2021 and quickly realized it was his calling, while Green brings more than 25 years of experience in the training industry. When the opportunity to open their own facility arose, the pair saw a chance to create the type of training experience they felt the local area needed.

“We wanted Fitness Forge to offer something that felt more personal, professional, and intentional than what people often experience at other training facilities,” Daven said. “The goal was to create a place where clients receive individualized programming, genuine attention from their trainer and measurable progress — not just a standard workout.”

In order to help clients find a personalized routine that works for them, Fitness Forge focuses exclusively on personal training. Each client begins by discussing their goals, fitness history, limitations, lifestyle and what they hope to accomplish. Trainers then use that information to create an individualized program, emphasizing proper technique, education and adjustments as the client progresses.

Progress is tracked throughout the training process. Workouts, sets and weights are logged, while factors such as strength, endurance, mobility, body measurements and overall performance can be monitored. The facility also uses a Styku 3D body scanner to help clients visually track changes in body composition and physical measurements.

The owners also wanted the facility itself to reflect the same level of care as its training. Fitness Forge is designed to feel clean, welcoming and professional while maintaining the energy and community of a gym.

That sense of community was especially evident during the business’ ribbon cutting, which Daven said showed the owners how big of a family they have built already.

Fitness Forge is continuing to build that community with its first Forge Games, a five-week challenge beginning in October. Clients will compete in weekly workouts, climb a leaderboard and compete for prizes during the final week.

For Daven and Green, the goal is to provide a personal training experience where every client receives the individualized attention and coaching needed to make meaningful progress.

Fitness Forge is located at 13456 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information on joining Fitness Forge, please visit www.fitnessforge2025.com or call 813-654-1313.